Breakfast often doesn’t seem to get the respect that a meal like dinner does. Maybe it’s because it’s mostly the same foods — eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, waffles, French toast and other early morning standards seem to be on every menu in every diner across America. But maybe that’s not a bad thing, since we all seem to enjoy the same items for once.
And what would our waffles, pancakes and French toast be without a lovely bath in sweet maple syrup? They would be lacking, that’s for sure.
So make sure you head out this Monday, Dec. 17, and celebrate National Maple Syrup Day. We suggest you stop in at Sunryser in Absecon where you can douse your favorite breakfast carb in it till your heart’s content.
Sunryser is located at 632 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to Sunryser.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
