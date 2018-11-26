Whether their sudden comeback was the result of hipsters or Martha Stewart wannabees, there is no doubting that for the past few years mason jars have been considered the cool way to serve everything from drinks to cupcakes. And Friday, Nov. 30, is National Mason Jar Day, which gives us even more of a reason to celebrate this old school form of glassware.
Perhaps the best spot in the area for mason-based drinks is Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City, where their basin Mason cocktails are the stuff of legend. Available in a myriad of delicious flavors and incorporating a variety of ingredients from fresh fruits to sweet tea and more, these drinks come in 16 and 32 ounce varieties and do not disappoint! Go grab one and celebrate the holiday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.