Back Bay Ale House strikes just the right blend with its gold margarita served in a ‘Basin Mason.’

 RYAN LOUGHLIN

Whether their sudden comeback was the result of hipsters or Martha Stewart wannabees, there is no doubting that for the past few years mason jars have been considered the cool way to serve everything from drinks to cupcakes. And Friday, Nov. 30, is National Mason Jar Day, which gives us even more of a reason to celebrate this old school form of glassware.

Perhaps the best spot in the area for mason-based drinks is Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City, where their basin Mason cocktails are the stuff of legend. Available in a myriad of delicious flavors and incorporating a variety of ingredients from fresh fruits to sweet tea and more, these drinks come in 16 and 32 ounce varieties and do not disappoint! Go grab one and celebrate the holiday.

