Chocolate comes in many forms, but there is something truly special about Nutella. Maybe it's the fact that it blends in just the right amount of hazelnut, or perhaps it is simply the fact that it provides us a socially acceptable way to sneak chocolate into a variety of breakfast items.
One such item is the crepe. This fancy French version of a pancake is lighter than air and is available in many forms at La Petite Creperie in the Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Best of all they offer a Nutella crepe which comes with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream for just $7.95. We can't think of a better day to head on down and indulge in one of these than Tuesday, Feb. 5, which just so happens to be World Nutella Day. Hey, if the whole world is celebrating who are we to not join in?
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net for more info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.