La Petite Creperie in Tropicana
The banana, strawberry and Nutella crepe at La Petite Creperie is particularly popular.

Chocolate comes in many forms, but there is something truly special about Nutella. Maybe it's the fact that it blends in just the right amount of hazelnut, or perhaps it is simply the fact that it provides us a socially acceptable way to sneak chocolate into a variety of breakfast items.

One such item is the crepe. This fancy French version of a pancake is lighter than air and is available in many forms at La Petite Creperie in the Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Best of all they offer a Nutella crepe which comes with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream for just $7.95. We can't think of a better day to head on down and indulge in one of these than Tuesday, Feb. 5, which just so happens to be World Nutella Day. Hey, if the whole world is celebrating who are we to not join in?

Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net for more info.

