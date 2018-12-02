Everybody who knows food is aware of this little secret - the apps are often the best part of the meal! Think about it, items like buffalo wings, sliders, mozzarella sticks and a multitude of bacon-wrapped, deep-fried goodies all can be found on the app menu.
And being that Tuesday, Dec. 11, is National App Day, we figured you'd be looking for a place to celebrate. For a great deal on apps as well as drinks, we love the happy hour at Chart House at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Ranging from $5 to $8, the list of munchies includes everything from fish tacos to prime rib sliders and more. The happy hour at Chart House is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Sundays as well as Tuesdays through Fridays.
