When it comes to wacky food-related holidays, some are more exciting than others. And without a doubt, National Lobster Day, which falls on Tuesday, Sept 25, is among the most exciting of them all. Think about it — this crustacean always manages to sit at the top of the price range on just about any restaurant menu, and its for good reason! The succulent meat is nearly unmatched in deliciousness, and really needs little more than a dunk in butter to reach pure perfection.
But if you want to see lobster done with some real style, head to The Knife and Fork Inn in Atlantic City, where their famous lobster thermidor lives on the menu all year long. A french preparation with egg yolk, cheese, cognac and mushrooms, it’s the kind of dish that’s generally reserved for special occasions — but we can’t think of more special or appropriate day to enjoy such a dish than National Lobster Day.
The Knife and Fork Inn is located at 3600 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City. Go to KnifeAndForkInn.com.
