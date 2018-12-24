OK, this is an easy one. In fact this food is so regularly celebrated that is almost seems like it doesn't need any further recognition, but who are we to argue with a national holiday?
That's right, Sunday, Dec. 30 is National Bacon Day. And yes, despite this meat's already established popularity, we implore you to head out that day and find a proper way to celebrate.
Sure, you could simply head to a local diner for a few strips or a blt, but for this occasion we're thinking more high end. Head to The Iron Room in Atlantic City for their weekly Sunday brunch which includes a long list of micro plates ($5 each or $25 for all you can eat) one of which is their famous thick cut, all natural bacon. It's a simple, yet deliciously straightforward presentation of one of the tastiest pork products ever produced. And if you are really in the mood to get nuts, we suggest you double down with an order of their bacon and egg fried rice. Mmmmm...
