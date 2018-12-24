The Iron Room for At The Shore
Buy Now

A signature dish at the Atlantic City restaurant is a vanilla glazed bacon. A thick-cut slice of cured pork belly is glazed with vanilla and topped with a house-made cranberry mustard.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

OK, this is an easy one. In fact this food is so regularly celebrated that is almost seems like it doesn't need any further recognition, but who are we to argue with a national holiday?

That's right, Sunday, Dec. 30 is National Bacon Day. And yes, despite this meat's already established popularity, we implore you to head out that day and find a proper way to celebrate.

Sure, you could simply head to a local diner for a few strips or a blt, but for this occasion we're thinking more high end. Head to The Iron Room in Atlantic City for their weekly Sunday brunch which includes a long list of micro plates ($5 each or $25 for all you can eat) one of which is their famous thick cut, all natural bacon. It's a simple, yet deliciously straightforward presentation of one of the tastiest pork products ever produced. And if you are really in the mood to get nuts, we suggest you double down with an order of their bacon and egg fried rice. Mmmmm...

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments