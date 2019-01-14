Seaside Cheese Company
Counter clockwise from top left, Prince Fontaine, P’tit Basque, Cambozola, Point Rey Blue, Tellaso and pumpkin spice cheese at the Seaside Cheese Company, in West Cape May, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photograph by Vernon Ogrodnek)

 VERNON OGRODNEK

Some of the more wacky holidays that we choose to highlight each week have what you might call a limited appeal. This is not the case with Sunday, Jan. 20, which in case you were not aware, is national Cheese Lover's Day. 

After all you'd have to be out of your mind to not ove cheese! It's gooey, its savory, it's indulgent and it's versatile as can be. It's the star of everything from pizza to fondue and all points in between.

One spot that has a particular respect for cheese is Seaside Cheese Company in West Cape May. Here, lovers of the fromage can enjoy a plethora of cheeses from around the world — more than 135 varieties in total. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. We suggest you head in on Sunday and see how many wheels you can work your way through.

Seaside Cheese Company is located at 110 Park Blvd in West Cape May. Go to SeasideCheeseCapemay.com for more info.

