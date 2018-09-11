Who doesn’t love a great cheeseburger? It’s simple, yet incredibly versatile as you can opt for any number of different cheeses, toppings, ground meats and buns and still call it a cheeseburger in the end. It works well on the dollar menu at a fast food joint and somehow still looks plenty comfortable on the table at the fanciest steakhouse in town. Why does this all matter? Because Tuesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day!
Obviously this calls for a celebration, and of course when it comes to burgers there are tons of options, but we suggest you head over to Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City. The menu there has an awesome list of burgers, each of which is awesome in its own unique way. Pair one with a craft beer and have a proper holiday. Vagabond Kitchen and Taphouse is located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to VagabondAC for more info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.