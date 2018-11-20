Breakfast is great because it has so few rules. At no other mealtime can one so effortlessly order dessert items as main course entrees without receiving a second look from anyone at the table. Chocolate chip pancakes, donuts, waffles with syrup or even a heaping bowl of Franken Berry cereal all somehow fall under the umbrella of “breakfast foods,” thus making them perfectly acceptable ways to start your day.
But of all the sweet breakfast treats, perhaps the most sinfully delicious is French toast. Eggs, bread, milk and powdered sugar perfectly combine to form their own good morning supergroup — how can you not love it?
Now that we’ve got you craving it, you’ll be happy to know that Wednesday, Nov. 28, is National French Toast Day. But just this once we ask you to observe the holiday on a Sunday. Why? Because from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays is when Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar offers their weekly Sunday Brunch (ask for the brunch menu when you go), which happens to feature their cannoli stuffed French toast — the most insanely decadent version of the dish we have ever come across. We’re talking thick slices of french toast with pillows of rich, sweet cannoli cream and chocolate chips sandwiched between them, all topped with powdered sugar and just for fun, a dollop or two of whipped cream on the side. This is one French toast worth breaking the rules for.
— Ryan Loughlin
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.