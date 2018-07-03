If your definition of a good time is some fried chicken on a warm summer’s day, you’re in luck. Friday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day, and we know the perfect place to celebrate.
Chelsea Five Gastropub in the newly renovated Chelsea Tower is frying up some of the best chicken this side of the Atlantic. The chicken is provided by Somerset County’s Griggstown Farm, which is known for its humane practices. Plus, the recipe for the buttermilk fried chicken was worked on by Chef Al Hughes and Vice President of Food and Beverage Chris Rippy himself — a Southern boy, so you know it’s good. The chicken is topped with a spicy dredge that’s honey glazed and served with jalapeno cornbread. Order up!
Located in Chelsea Tower at 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net for more info.
—Rebecca King
