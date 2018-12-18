With all the dizzying madness of the holiday season it's all too easy to forget the less well know, more obscure holidays. But we see no reason for a great day like National Maine Day — which is Friday, Dec. 21 — to be overlooked simply because Christmas is looming just around the corner.
So we suggest you embrace this day in a foodie way and head to the Chart House at Golden Nugget Atlantic City for a bowl of their amazing New England Clam Chowder. It's is without a doubt the best version of the soup we have tasted. And for your "Maine" dish (see what we did there?) why not splurge and go for the cold water lobster tail? You'll feel like a true citizen of the most Northeast of Northeast states.
Chart House is Located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. for more info go to Chart-House.com
