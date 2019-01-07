Perhaps no shellfish is as glamorous as the oyster. Forever served at the fanciest of occasions and renowned for having aphrodisiac qualities in addition to being delicious, this pearl draped, sandy treat gets a lot of respect, and rightfully so.
And though they can be served any number of ways from raw to deep fried, perhaps the most decadent preparation is the classic New Orleans style known as oysters Rockefeller, which consists of broiled oysters topped with spinach, butter and breadcrumbs. Thursday Jan. 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and we can’t think of a better time to indulge in this fancy yet simple dish.
And for the best version in our area, head to Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City where they can be ordered individually for the incredibly reasonable price of just $2.50 each.
Dock’s Oyster house is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. In Atlantic City. Go to DocksOysterHouse.com for more info.
