When you think of purely American treats, peanut butter ranks pretty high on the list. Whether on a sandwich with jelly, topping an ice cream sundae or forming a beautiful marriage with a chocolate bar, this gooey spread is held in high regard, and rightfully so.
And the big news in peanut butter this week is that Thursday, Jan. 24, is National Peanut Butter Day! We can’t think of a better place to celebrate than at Cape May Peanut Butter Company, which is an entire store dedicated to all things peanut butter. They even have flavored versions, including chocolate, cappuccino and butterscotch as well as standard creamy and chunky varieties and much more. Cape May Peanut Butter Company is located at 516 Carpenter Lane in Cape May. Go to CapeMayPeanutButterCo.com for more info.
