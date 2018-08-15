Cuba Libre
Buy Now

Cuba Libre in Tropicana will host a ‘Twas the Weekend Before Christmas’ party on Saturday.

 Craig Matthews/

Looking for an excuse to booze it up heavily? Then boy, do we have good news for you — Aug. 16 is National Rum Day! Whether you prefer to sip it in a sophisticated manner or throw back drinks like your plane is going down, National Rum Day does not judge. And for our money, the undisputed king of all rum bars in the area is Cuba Libre at Tropicana Atlantic City, where from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, all rum drinks will be half price. What a way to celebrate. Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CubaLibreRestaurant.com for more info.

— Ryan Loughlin

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.