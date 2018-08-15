Looking for an excuse to booze it up heavily? Then boy, do we have good news for you — Aug. 16 is National Rum Day! Whether you prefer to sip it in a sophisticated manner or throw back drinks like your plane is going down, National Rum Day does not judge. And for our money, the undisputed king of all rum bars in the area is Cuba Libre at Tropicana Atlantic City, where from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, all rum drinks will be half price. What a way to celebrate. Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CubaLibreRestaurant.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.