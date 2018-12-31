Without question one of the all time most popular pastas is spaghetti. A classic no matter where you are from, this long, string-shaped macaroni has been twisted around forks and slurped up from bowls for centuries. Adults love it ... kids love it ... everyone loves it. If any pasta deserves its own holiday, it's this one.
Luckily that holiday just so happens to be this week. Friday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day. And since you are almost certainly searching for the proper place to celebrate, we suggest you head to Girasole in Atlantic City and order yourself up a bowl of their amazing spaghetti carbonara. Creamy, decadent and downright delicious, this just may be the best version of this dish we have tried.
