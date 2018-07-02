ATS Black Duck
Buy Now

With a name like Black Duck, this Cape May restaurant has to offer dishes like the half roasted duck with apple smoked bacon risotto.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

DINE OUT

Price guide for a meal for two:

Under $35 ... Affordable .....$

$35 to $65 ... Standard .....$$

Above $65 ... Pricey ....... $$$

Go to AtTheShoreOnline.com to access a complete list of restaurants.

See a restaurant in here that's closed? Or know of a new one that opened? Let us know at rking@pressofac.com.

Absecon

Black Cat Bar & Grill

Road and Route 30

609-641-2323

Plenty of food, locals and entertainment under signature green-eyed black cat. Absecon mainstay since 1930s. Affordable. $

Bob’s Seafood Market

Mill Road and Route 30

609-641-2224

An Absecon tradition since 1974. Additional location in Northfield. Affordable. $

Bulldogs Bar and Grill

743 White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Nice selection of beers and bar food to please the crowd. Standard. $$

Calabria

615 New Jersey Ave.

609-641-0080

Pizza and Italian grill offers delicious gluten-free items. Get delivery or dine in with BYOB. Affordable. $

Joe & John’s Pizzeria Ristorante

136 New Jersey Ave.

609-641-6612

Pizza place’s familiar menu offers plenty of variety. Affordable. $

Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steakhouse and
Sushi Bar

136 White Horse Pike

609-383-8881

Typical hibachi shenanigans. Affordable. $

Phoenix Diner

200 W. Absecon Blvd.

609-646-1958

Your friendly Southern New Jersey diner. Affordable. $

Skelly’s Hi Point Pub

5 N. Shore Road

609-641-3172

Casual, local-friendly place to chow down on a burger or seafood entree. Standard. $$

Sunryser

632 N. Shore Road

609-641-2919

A local favorite for breakfast in a downhome general store-type environment complete with knick knacks and mismatched furniture. Affordable. $

Vic’s Subs

742 Ohio Ave.

609-645-0500

Small, deli-style setting with a homey feel. Affordable. $

Atlantic City

Cafe 2825 Restaurant

2825 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-6913

Unusual Italian specialties. Standard. $$

AC Sweets N' Treats

800 N. New Hampshire 

609-335-8853

Ice cream & dessert cafe serving crepes and fresh hot waffles, with private rooms available for parties. Seasonal. Affordable. $

Angeline

1 Borgata Way

609-317-1000

Iron Chef Michael Symon’s ode to classic Italian food — simple, bold, fresh and served with prideful attention to detail. Pricey. $$$

Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern

2300 Fairmount Ave.

609-344-2439

Family fare, family friendly. Standard. $$

Angeloni’s II

2400 Arctic Ave.

609-344-7875

Mid-priced Italian fare and extensive wine list. Standard. $$

Atlantic City Bar & Grill

Pacific and S. Carolina avenues

609-348-8080

Tourists and celebrities alike have indulged at the AC Bar & Grill for more than 25 years. Affordable. $

Back Bay Ale House

800 N. New Hampshire Ave.

609-449-0006

A cozy eating nook with the luxury of a sunset toast on the back deck. Affordable. $

Bally’s Bikini Beach Bar

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2000

Munch on snacks such as wings, fries and tacos. The beach bar offers live entertainment each night, hosting live music Thursdays to Saturdays and DJs throughout the week during the summer. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Betty’s Back Room

Seafood, steaks and pastas by the same chef at Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the “back room” of Nero’s. Fab cocktails and live music, too. It just may be the best kept secret in town. Contact mchughb@caesars.com.

Caesars Atlantic City

$$$ Pricy

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

2800 Atlantic Ave.

609-345-5766

One of the best pizzas you’ll have. The place and the ingredients haven’t changed in 30 years, and now they deliver! Affordable. $

Bill's Bar & Burger

600 Huron Ave.

Golden Nugget

609-340-5191

Nationally-loved burger and shake joint location in Golden Nugget. Standard. $$

Bill’s Gyro Souvlaki

1607 Boardwalk

609-347-2466

Year-round Boardwalk establishment a fine place to go Greek. Affordable. $

Broadway Burger Bar

In The Quarter at the Tropicana

609-317-4660

Offering amazing comfort foods and fantastic burgers. Standard. $$

Buddakan

The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean

609-674-0115

Asian fare and an opulent setting with a community dining concept. Standard. $$

Capriccio

Resorts Casino Hotel

800-932-0734

A.C.'s longest-running casino restaurant is a classic in every way. Stunning views, impeccable service and food that is out of this world. Pricey. $$$

Carmine’s

In The Quarter at the Tropicana

609-572-9300

Traditional, Italian fare. Standard. $$

Casa Taco & Tequila

In The Marketplace at the Tropicana

609-343-9988

Serving a variety of delicious Mexican dishes. Standard. $$

Cavo Cafe

122 N. Michigan Ave.

609-340-1300

Counter-serve locale with outdoor seating offering crêpes, paninis and salads, plus smoothies and coffee. Standard. $$

Com Ga Ninh Kieu

1124 Atlantic Ave.

609-572-9211

Fantastic, authentic Vietnamese food. Affordable. $

The Continental

The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean

609-674-8300

A '60s vibe sets the stage for American cuisine. Standard. $$

Country Kitchen

3000 Boardwalk

609-344-6101

National franchise brings its breakfast, lunch and dinner options to the Boardwalk. Standard. $$

Dock’s Oyster House

2405 Atlantic Ave.

609-345-0092

A longtime A.C. favorite. Check out the oyster bar. Pricey. $$$

Ducktown Tavern

2400 Atlantic Ave.

609-449-1212

Shore town and American bar staples — crab cakes and wings. Affordable. $

Formica Brothers Bakery

2310 Arctic Ave.

609-344-2732

Delicious breads and a tasty cafe sandwich menu. Affordable. $

Girasole Ristorante and Bar

3108 Pacific Ave.

Between the Atlantic City Hilton and the Tropicana

609-345-5554

Where the casinos send their high-rollers. Standard. $$

Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint

Bally’s Atlantic City

60-340-2000

Down to earth comfort food. Standard. $$

Guy Fieri’s Chophouse

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2350

Lots of Buffalo-flavored meats and potatoes, plus sushi and a nice bar scene. Pricey. $$$

Hooters

In the Tropicana

Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk

609-449-1500

Great sports bar with world-famous wings. Affordable. $

Irish Pub and Inn

St. James Place and the Boardwalk

609-345-9613

Old-fashioned setting with a true antique flair. Affordable. $

The Iron Room at A.C. Bottle Company

648 N. Albany Ave.

609-348-6400

One of Atlantic City’s best-kept secrets. New American cuisine, great craft beverages from beer to wine to whiskey. Standard. $$

Jeni's

3206 Arctic Ave.

609-246-7379

Pizza, salad and bit of Mexican thrown in for good measure. Affordable. $

Knife and Fork Inn

Atlantic and Pacific avenues

609-344-1133

Fabulous steaks, seafood, wine list. Better than ever. Pricey. $$$

La Petite Creperie

2831 Boardwalk

609-345-0158

French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream. Standard. $$

Los Amigos

1926 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-2293.

Authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $

The Marketplace Eatery

Borgata

1 Borgata Way

609-317-8084

Inviting atmosphere where you are encouraged to taste and experience an abundance of Italian favorites. Standard. $$

Martorano’s

Harrah’s Resort

609-441-5000

Best meatballs this side of South Philly. Watch movies such as “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” as you dine. DJ comes on after dinner. Pricey. $$$

Mexico Restaurant

3810 Ventnor Ave.

609-344-0366

Mexican comfort food such as barbecue goat. Affordable. $

Morton’s, The Steakhouse

2100 Pacific Ave

609-449-1044

Think big! Beef is the focus. Pricey. $$$

Nero’s Chophouse + Sushi Bar

Caesars Atlantic City

609-348-4411

Great raw bar, sushi and amazing steaks. Pricey. $$$

Okatshe

2831 Boardwalk

609-340-4053

Japanese small plates, ramen, sushi and sake in a speakeasy setting. Pricey. $$$

Olon

2831 Boardwalk

609-340-4050

Jose Garces' Tropicana restaurant featuring South American seafood dishes and more. Pricey. $$$

Original Soup Man

Resorts Casino Hotel

Quick Bites food court

Serving up some of the best soup around. Affordable. $

Perry’s Cafe

1339 Pacific Ave.

609-340-8882

Reliable breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $

Punjab Palace

1001 Pacific Ave.

609-344-3003

Excellent Pakistani cuisine. Adventurous diners must come in! Affordable. $

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

2020 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-5833

Red meat rules! Pricey. $$$

Scannicchio's Restaurant at Lefty's

2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City

609-348-6378

In business for over 35 years. Italian specialties; known particularly for their amazing veal dishes. Standard. $$

Tun Tavern

2 Convention Blvd.

609-347-7800

Brew pub offers several beers made on premises. Affordable. $

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

672 N. Trenton Ave.

609-350-6721

Craft beer bar and kitchen with unique menu featuring Belgian-style hand-cut fries with dipping sauces. Affordable. $

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

At Tanger Outlets

2010 Baltic Ave.

609-541-2799

Known for wings and craft beers, but so much more. Standard. $$

White House Sub Shop

2301 Arctic Ave.

609-345-1564

This renowned sub shop has stuffed its sandwiches with meat for hungry crowds since 1946. Affordable. $

Wonder Bar

3701 Sunset Ave.

609-344-8888

Menu choices are way above average for a local bar — best sunset views around. Standard. $$

Yardy Real Jamaican Restaurant

1332 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-2573

Atlantic City’s only Jamaican restaurant. Standard $$

 AVALON

29th Street Deli & Grill

2878 Dune Drive

609-967-3354

Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $

Avalon Seafood & Produce Market

2909 Ocean Drive

609-967-7555

Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$

Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant

2409 Dune Drive

609-967-3300

Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $

Cafe Loren

23rd Street and Dune Drive

609-967-8228

Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Circle Pizza

21st Street and Dune Drive

609-967-7566

The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $

Concord Cafe

7800 Dune Drive

609-368-5505

Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $

The Diving Horse

2109 Dune Drive

609-368-5000

A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Grand Moon Chinese Food & Take Out

3250 Dune Drive

609-368-8869

Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $

Kudos American Grille

2619 Dune Drive

609-368-7422

Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $

Marie Nicole’s

79th and Ocean Drive

609-368-1919

One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$

Moran’s Dockside Deli

In the Avalon Sportfishing Center

14th Street and Ocean Drive

609-368-1321

Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $

Oceanside Seafood

25th Street and Dune Drive

609-368-2114

Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$

Princeton Bar and Grill

2008 Dune Drive

609-967-3456

Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $

The Sea Grill

225 21st St.

609-967-5511

Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$

Shorebreak Pizza Grille

2259 Dune Drive

609-967-3020

Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$

Sylvester’s Fish Market

503 21st Ave.

609-967-7553

A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $

Tortilla Flats

2540 Dune Drive

609-967-5658

Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

3189 Dune Drive

609-967-8448

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Via Mare Ristorante

2319 Ocean Drive

609-368-4494

An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$

Windrift Restaurant

79th Street and the Beach

609-368-5761

Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$

Whitebrier

260 20th St.

609-967-5225

Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $

Beach Haven

Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern

101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street

609-492-1065

Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $

Brigantine

Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill

1312 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1124

Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $

Bella Luna

900 W Brigantine Ave.

609-266-4400

Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $

Cellar 32

3119 Revere Blvd.

609-264-9463

Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$

The Cove

3700 Brigantine Blvd.

609-264-5740

Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventifve cocktail list. Pricey. $$$

Crab Shack

1112 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-3009

Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Hot Bagel Factory

1213 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-4600

Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $

Laguna Grill and Rum Bar

1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731

Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$

Pirate’s Den

1219 E. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1927

Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$

Yuki Hana Restaurant

3628 Brigantine Blvd.

609-266-7608

Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $

Buena

Merighi’s Savoy Inn

E. Landis Ave. and Union Road

East Vineland

856-691-8051

Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$

Buena Vista

Villa Fazzolari Restaurant

821 Harding Highway

856-697-7107

Featuring many dishes and culinary specialties from Calabria, Italy. Standard. $$

Cape May

410 Bank Street

410 Bank St.

609-884-2127

Cajun, Creole and French fusion. Standard. $$

5 West Pub

3729 Bayshore Rd.

North Cape May

609-889-7700

A casual gastropub with great food and drinks. Standard. $$

A Ca Mia

524 Washington Mall

609-884-6661

Perfect for dining and people-watching along the mall. Trattoria-style menu. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Aleathea’s

7 Ocean St.

The Inn of Cape May

609-884-5555

Ocean views from the porch seating area. Full bar with American style food. Standard. $$

Bare Foot Bar & Restaurant

11 Decatur St.

609-884-3500

Casual, deck bar with coastal fare. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

The Blue Rose Inn & Restaurant

653 Washington St.

609-435-5458

Quaint setting offering seasonal, new American cuisine in a newly-restored dining room. Pricey. $$$

Black Duck on Sunset

1 Sunset Blvd.

609-898-0100

Seafood from local waters and entrees such as slow-roasted, honey-glazed duck will satisfy any palate. Pricey. $$$

Blue Pig Tavern

200 Congress Place

609-884-8422

American fare with a classic and fresh ambience. Standard. $$

Cabana’s Beach Bar and Grill

429 Beach Ave.

609-884-4800

Family friendly with open air, beachfront dining. Standard. $$

Cape May Roasters

404 Washington St.

609-884-9292

House-roasted coffee blends, teas and gourmet foods. Coffee is bagged by hand. Affordable. $

Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill

400 Washington St. Mall

609-770-8559

Good pub-style food and traditional Irish dishes too. Large beer and whiskey selection. Standard. $$

The Eat Well

508 Town Bank Road

609-600-7077

Fresh bread, delicious soups and comfort food. Affordable. $

Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel

25 Jackson St.

609-884-5700

Definitely one of Cape May’s best. Pricey. $$$

Elaine’s Restaurant

513 Lafayette St.

609-884-4358

Menu changes daily, but always something for everyone. Standard. $$

Fins Bar & Grille

142 Decatur St., Washington Street Mall

609-884-3449

Swanky seafood restaurant with a dramatic flair in both design and menu items. $$

Freda’s Cafe

210 Ocean St.

609-884-7887

European-bistro feel with interesting menu. Standard. $$

Godmother’s Restaurant

Broadway and W. Perry St.

609-884-4543

Godmothers offers a wide selection of Italian fare, home-baked desserts and much more. Standard. $$

Harbor View

954 Ocean Drive

609-884-5444

Harbor view is the place to be for beautiful sunsets, great food and fun times. Pricey. $$

Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille

Beach and Madison Ave.

609-88-HARRY

Homestyle recipes served on a sun-drenched oceanfront patio. Standard. $$

Hemingway’s

1045 Beach Drive, in the Grand Hotel

609-884-5611

Great food, and a terrific atmosphere. Standard. $$

Iccara Italian Bistro

311 Mansion St.

609-884-0200

Italian BYO in charming location. Pricey. $$$

Iron Pier Craft House

429 Beach Ave.

609-884-1925

Unique sushi specialties made by a master chef and other seafood and American standards. Pricey. $$$

Lobster House

Fisherman’s Wharf

609-884-8296

Still “the” place for seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Louisa’s Cafe

104 Jackson St.

609-884-5882

A tiny BYOB with a whimsical menu. Yummy homemade desserts. Standard. $$

Lucky Bones

1200 Route 109

609-884-1919

Good Cuban pork sandwiches and soups. Standard. $$

Mad Batter

19 Jackson St.

609-884-5970

The mother of all Cape May gourmet restaurants. Standard. $$

Magnolia Room

301 Howard St.

The Chalfonte Hotel

609-884-8409

Homemade food with a Southern flair. Pricey. $$$. Seasonal.

Marq’s Pub

501 Beach Ave.

609-884-3500

Family friendly with a warm and cozy charm. Large portions and reasonable prices. Standard. $$

Merion Inn

106 Decatur St.

609-884-8363

Have a drink at the piano bar. Standard. $$

Mythos

414 Bank St.

609-884-0366

Rustic Mediterranean food in Victorian setting. Pricey. $$$

Oyster Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant

615 Lafayette St.

609-884-2111

Surf and turf with a twist. Standard. $$

Peter Shields Inn

1301 Beach Drive

609-884-9090

Elegant food and surroundings, BYOB. Pricey. $$$

Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls

709 Beach Ave.

609-600-3571

Fresh, delicious lobster rolls that make you feel like you’re in Maine. No fuss atmosphere. Stop by straight from — or heading to — the beach. Affordable. $

Sapore Italiano

416 W. Broadway, West Cape May

609-600-1422

Authentic and flavorful Italian-American standards. Standard. $$

Saltwater Cafe, South Jersey Marina

1231 Route 109

609-884-2403

Nautically themed breakfast and lunch spot. Affordable. $

SeaSalt

1035 Beach Ave.

609-884-7000

A truly unique seafood experience with hints of Asian and Mediterranean influences. Pricey. $$$

Tisha’s

322 Washington St.

609-884-9119

New American cuisine on the mall. Pricey. $$$

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

216 Beach Ave.

609-884-7199

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Union Park Dining Room

727 Beach Ave.

609-884-8811

Contemporary cuisine and it’s BYOB. Try executive chef John Schatz’s South African lobster. Pricey. $$$

Washington Inn

801 Washington Ave.

609-884-5697

The Cape May standard-bearer of luxury cuisine. Pricey. $$$

Zoe’s Beachfront Eatery

Beach and Stockton Place

609-884-1233

Simply great food, generous portions and a fun environment for all. Featuring dog-friendly patio seating! Affordable. $$

Corbin City

Corbin Cafe

405 Route 50

609-628-2100

A great local watering hole with some of the best Buffalo wings around. Affordable. $

L’s Restaurant and J Bones Tavern

119 Route 50

609-628-3024

Menu includes a wide selection of seafood, pasta, chicken, steaks and appetizers. Standard. $$

Dennis Township

Fai’s Chinese Restaurant

2518 Shore Road (Route 9)

609-624-8000

This Ocean View restaurant offers catering, private parties, take out and delivery. Affordable. $

Southville Corner Diner and Pizzeria

780 Route 47 North

609-861-5500

The combo appetizer is a good selection. Affordable. $

Egg Harbor City

 

BH Kitchen for Belhaven Campgrounds

1213 Route 542

609-965-2827 

Great pizza and fare within Belhaven Campgrounds. Affordable. $

Bulldog’s Bar and Grill

743 W. White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Popular sports bar with great wings. Affordable. $

Hammerbacher

40 Boston Ave.

Incredibly popular bakery with new items offered every day it's open. Limited hours. Affordable. $

Nancy's Country Kitchen

910 W. White Horse Pike

609-804-8333

Laid-back atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$

Joseph’s Restaurant at Renault

72 North Bremen Ave.

609-965-2111

Featuring steaks, seafood and Italian dishes. Live entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nights. Standard. $#

Harbor Diner

613 White Horse Pike

609-965-0797

Classic diner fare. Affordable. $

Eastern Phoenix Restaurant

103 Washington Ave.

609-965-8789

Offering Japanese and Chinese food. Great sushi. Standard. $$

Leatherhead Pub

105 Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-2337

An iconic firehouse from the 1918 converted into a pub with a focus on great food and spirits. Standard. $$

Mario’s Uptown Grill and Pizza

126 Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-4476

Old-style Italian food and lots of it. Standard. $$

Mickey and Minnie’s Inn

733 West White Horse Pike

609-965-1877

Classic comfort food as well as German dishes served in an inviting country setting. Standard. $$

Pepe’s

201 Cincinnati Ave.

609-965-2087

Authentic Latin dishes served in a simple, no frills setting. Affordable. $$

Piasano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

530 S. Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-5611

Burgers and quesadillas alongside traditional pizzeria offerings. Affordable. $

The Renault Winery

72 N. Bremen Ave.

609-965-2111

Prix-fixe menu in romantic setting. Pricey. $$$

Egg Harbor Township

A Touch of Italy

6629 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff

609-646-1855

Ask for the eggplant rollatini as an entree. Standard. $$

Flat Stone Tavern & Grill

Black Horse Pike and English Creek Road

609-272-8808

Steak, ribs, chicken, seafood, burgers and much more. Standard. $$

Bombay Indian Restaurant

Route 40

English Creek Shopping Center

609-646-4445

Excellent lunch buffet matched with tremendous service. Standard. $$

Bonefish Grill

3121 Fire Road

609-646-2828

Pick and choose your fish, cooking method and favorite sauce. Standard. $$

El Coyote Southwest Grill

Ocean Heights and Zion Road

609-927-0004

Superb Tex-Mex joint serving up everything from crab quesadillas to beef burritos. BYOB. Standard. $$

English Creek Sub and Restaurant

3003 English Creek Ave. No. D-8

609-677-0016

Good food, reasonable prices, family-style restaurant.

Frankie’s Famous Pizzeria

3001 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-926-5566

Huge slices and great service, plus they make a killer cannoli. Affordable. $

Gaspare’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant and Bar

Harbor Village Square

Ocean Heights Avenue and Zion Road

609-653-2112

Nearly 30 years in the biz leaves Gaspare’s one of the best Italian and seafood joints in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Ginza I

6708 Black Horse Pike

609-383-2588

Lots of sushi choices. Watch out for flying food! Affordable. $

Ginza II

English Creek Shopping Center

609-383-3999

Bigger and newer than Ginza I. Affordable. $

Great Wall

6814 Tilton Road

609-383-8848

Inexpensive Chinese place. Features a diet menu and vegetarian options. Additional location on Black Horse Pike. Affordable. $

Juliano’s

2264 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-927-6363

Perfect setting to hang out and watch a game. A typical neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $

Ky Lin

6106 Black Horse Pike

609-383-0668

Cute little Chinese place offers eat in, take out or delivery. Affordable. $

LB One

6605 Black Horse Pike

609-813-2092

Great prime rib and seafood with a cocktail lounge. LIve music Wednesday through Saturday. Standard. $$

McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant

3016 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-926-1863

An incredible waterfront view compliments top notch burgers and other pub standards. Standard. $$

The Nizam’s

6666 Black Horse Pike

609-677-8829

Authentic Indian dishes such as Lamb Pasanda and a variety of kebabs make this a worthwhile stop. Standard. $$

Outback Steakhouse

6733 Black Horse Pike

609-484-8778

Casual chain known as much for its Bloomin’ Onion as its juicy steaks. Standard. $$

Pete's Sub Shop

501 Zion Road

609-788-0403

Standard subs and sandwiches with an A.C. flair. Affordable. $

Primo Hoagies

3143 Fire Rd.

609-407-6063

Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $

Rama Thai

3003 English Creek Ave. No. A-5

609-677-1004

Authentic Thai cuisine in beautiful-yet-casual setting. Standard. $$

Shore Diner

6710 Tilton Road

609-641-3669

Great omeletes, sandwiches and salads. Affordable. $

Special Pizza City

In the English Creek Shopping Center

Route 40 and English Creek Road

609-641-5500

Extensive menu focuses on Italian classics such as veal, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes in addition to its pizzas. Standard. $$

T Wake’s

6701 Black Horse Pike

Cardiff Circle Plaza

609-377-8542

Locally owned smoked BBQ spot. Homemade rubs and sauces. Affordable. $

Tilton Inn

6823 Tilton Road

609-641-0943

Local pub with great food, great value and awesome wings. Affordable. $

Wings To Go

6690 Black Horse Pike

609-272-7557

Plenty of Buffalo (wings, shrimp, meatballs) and chicken (tenders, nuggets) with family meals. Buffalo sauces range from “mild” to “homicide.” Affordable. $

Forked River

Caffrey’s Tavern

440 Route 9 South

609-693-6613

Home of the popular 25-cent wings, this tavern knows how to keep its crowd entertained, with events like trivia night. Affordable. $

Galloway Township

Athenian Garden

619 S. New York Road

Route 9

609-748-1818

Large portions of delicious Greek specialties. Affordable. $

Bellino's Market

45 S. New York Road

609-568-6992

Excellent deli counter, a la carte salads, desserts and Italian dishes. Affordable. $

Bulldog’s Bar & Grill

743 W. White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Achieves the improbable — great bar scene meets family-friendly restaurant. Affordable. $

Celina’s Cafe

68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road

Sunrise Plaza

609-404-1700

Breakfast lunch and dinner with a creative twist. Plus an array of vegetarian options, coffee bar and pastries. Affordable. $

Costello’s

615 Moss Mill Road

609-652-0378

Legendary wings, specialty pizzas and their signature sandwich “The Stockton Bomb” keeps folks coming back again and again. Standard. $$

Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-652-0544

Friendly atmosphere and staff. Great, homemade foods. Affordable. $

Gourmet Italian Cuisine

Pitney and Jimmie Leeds roads

609-652-1398

Mid-priced Italian fare. Standard. $$

Greens and Grains

80 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, in The Exchange

609-277-7060

Plant-based foods and juices, with locations in Northfield and Margate (seasonal). Affordable. $

Hangtime Bar & Grille

343 E. White Horse Pike

609-573-5817

Versatile bar that puts a twist on ordinary bar bites. Standard. $$

J.D.’s Pub & Grille

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-404-9000

Your friendly neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $

McGettigan’s 19th Hole

500 S. Route 9

609-652-6476

Try the cup of soup and sandwich of the day for $5.95. Chef Carrie Smith presides. Affordable. $

Napoli Pizza Grill, in Risley Square

319 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

609-910-0085

Traditional pizza place featuring vegetarian “Napoli Specials.” Affordable. $

Oyster Creek Inn

Oyster Creek Dock

Leeds Point

609-652-8565

A little hard to find, but fresh seafood worth the trek. Affordable. $

Pitney Pub

200 S. Pitney Road

609-241-8906

Enjoy a menu with everything from breakfast options to a raw bar, steak and martinis. Affordable. $

Primo Hoagies

313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

609-380-7814

Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $.

Ram’s Head Inn

9 W. White Horse Pike

609-652-1700

Classic continental cuisine that never goes out of style. Pricey. $$$

Romanelli’s Garden Cafe

279 S. New York Road

609-652-0179

Now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering available. Liquor license. Affordable. $

Seafood Buffet at Stockton Seaview Hotel

401 S. New York Rd.

609-652-1800

Quality is not sacrificed at this top notch buffet. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Seaview — A Dolce Resort

401 S. New York Rd.

609-652-1800

An outstanding reputation for several years. Beautiful setting with lush flowers and landscaping. Pricey. $$$

7 Tap & Tavern

Blue Heron Pines Gold Club

550 Country Club Drive

609-965-1800

Delicious food, featuring something for any appetite. Standard. $$

Shea’s Cafe

626 S. New York Road

609-748-7000

An extremely popular breakfast place. Go for the food, stay for the friendly service and made-from-scratch dishes. Affordable. $

Smithville Inn

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-652-7777

Standard American fare such as chicken pot pie and double-cut pork chops. Standard. $$

Vincenzo’s Pizza

28 S. New York Road

609-652-2299

Italian by Italians. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

W.L. Goodfellow’s Restaurant and Pub

310 E. White Horse Pike

609-652-1942

A made-from-scratch lobster mac and cheese and extensive martini list all in one place. Affordable. $

Hammonton Area

Annata Wine Bar

216 Bellevue Ave.

1-877-7ANNATA

Check out the tapas with tiered pricing. Affordable. $

Bagliani’s Market

417 12th St.

609-561-0693

Family-owned and operated, this market is a full service, cut-to-order butcher shop with prime meats and deli. The market also carries New Jersey eggs, fruits and vegetables, homemade salads, sauces and gravies, plus daily specials. Affordable. $

Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery

212 Bellevue Ave.

609-561-2600

Enjoy homemade sweets and sandwiches to go, artisan coffee by the cup or pound, lattes, frappes, smoothies and gluten-free baked goods. Affordable. $

Columbia II Restaurant

3238 S. White Horse Pike

609-561-0907

Great homestyle food with more than reasonable prices. Affordable. $

El Mariachi Loco

101 Bellevue Ave.

609-270-7224

Awesome and authentic Mexican fare with a flair. Located within the most photographed building in town. BYOT (Bring your own tequila.) Standard. $$

Fiesta Mexicana

327 12th St.

609-704-1611

Authentic Mexican specialties and cocktails. Standard. $$

Frog Rock Golf & Country Club

755 South White Horse Pike

609-561-5504

A new patio bar lets patrons look out over the golf course for seasonal outdoor dining. Enjoy everything from stuffed filet mignon to lobster tails and crab cakes. Standard. $$

Funky Cow Cafe

224 Bellevue Ave.

609-704-5572

Modern and quirky, the Funky Cow Cafe offers unique waffle-based sandwiches and desserts, among other fare. Affordable. $

Hoy Yeung Restaurant

240 S.White Horse Pike

609-561-5310

Serving up both Chinese and Japanese dishes, this popular spot also features a sushi bar. Standard. $$

Illiano’s Ristorante

705 12th St.

609-561-3444

Large portions of homestyle Italian cuisine. Standard. $$

Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Inn

470 White Horse Pike

609-561-9621

Legendary Italian fare. Standard. $$

Marcello’s Restaurant

225 Bellevue Ave.

609-704-1901

Traditional Italian dishes done right. Standard. $$

Mr. Bill’s Restaurant

453 Route 73

609-561-5400

All your favorite Boardwalk-style foods under one roof. Affordable. $

Rocco’s Town House

21 N. Third St.

609-561-9384

Lively crowd and homemade desserts. Standard. $$

Ohana Juice Bar

10 E. Central Ave.

609-481-2353

Fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads and more. Standard. $$

Silver Coin Diner

20 White Horse Pike

609-561-6974

Diner favorites such as grilled cheese and an assortment of scrumptious desserts are what keep folks coming back here. Affordable. $

Linwood

Banzo

2110 New Road in the Exchange

609-904-5775

Plant-based Mediterranean cuisine. Affordable. $

Casaldi Cucina

199 New Road

609-365-8260

Old World cuisine in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Chaba Thai & Sushi Restaurant

199 New Road

Central Square

609-927-0025

East Asian fusion food in a quiet, suburban atmosphere. Simple meals with fresh and spicy ingredients. Affordable. $

The District Bar

2110 New Road in The Exchange

609-904-2329

Plant-based and filling pub food. Affordable. $

Fuji Sushi and Steakhouse

210 New Road

609-926-8861

Small in size but big in taste. Standard. $$

La Pizzatega

Linwood Greene Shopping Plaza

210 New Road

609-653-8442

This pizzeria is a community institution. Standard. $$

Little Egg Harbor

JT’s Restaurant

635 Route 9 N.

609-296-0707

Great BYOB where kids are welcome. Affordable. $

Long Beach Island

The Arlington

130 Long Beach Blvd.

Ship Bottom

609-494-8848

Great restaurant offers something for everyone. Standard. $$

Bagel Shack

306 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-5552

A breakfast and lunch joint serious about its name. Affordable. $

Bay Village Pizza

830 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-4484

Enormous slices. Affordable. $

Bistro 14

Ninth Street and Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-6100

Surf and turf with a view. Pricey. $$$

The Chicken or the Egg

207 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-3695

Quirky late-night wing stop offers plenty of reasons to go all day. Featured on the Food Network. Open every day but Tuesday through Oct. 30. Affordable. $

Francis' Restaurant

1419 Long Beach Blvd.

Surf City

609-361-0506

Fine and inventive French food. Pricey. $$$

The Gables Inn and Restaurant

212 Centre St.

Beach Haven

609-492-3553

Gorgeous antique B&B with tea time and brunch served daily. Open weekends through New Year’s. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

The Gazebo

325 Ninth St. on Schooner’s Wharf

Beach Haven

609-492-5811

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fresh, locally caught seafood and sushi as well as Italian/American favorites. Something for the whole family at this casual dining restaurant with a mesmerizing view of the bay. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Harvey Cedars Shellfish Company

7904 Long Beach Blvd.

Harvey Cedars

609-494-7112

Thirty years in, and they still know how to run a restaurant right! Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Howard’s Restaurant

33rd Street and Long Beach Blvd.

Beach Haven

609-492-2319

“Seashore Classics” such as crab cakes, lobster and a fish du jour. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

La Spiaggia

Westbound on the Causeway

Ship Bottom

609-494-4343

Homemade sauces and desserts beautifully crafted. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Little Sumo’s Sushi Shack

1513 Long Beach Blvd.

609-494-3223

Delicious, fresh sushi at a cute, family-owned spot. Specialty rolls. Takeout, sushi bar. Affordable. $

Palm Grill at the Sea Shell

10 S. Atlantic Ave

Beach Haven

609-492-4611

Breakfast, sandwiches and a raw bar. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

The Plantation

7908 Long Beach Blvd.

Harvey Cedars

609-494-8191

Progressive, American menu with class. Standard. $$

Port Hole Cafe

1620 Long Beach Blvd.

Ship Bottom

609-494-4242.

Try the roast beef sandwich. Affordable. $

Slice of Heaven

610 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-7437

Above-average pizza at friendly local parlor. Affordable. $

Spray Beach Bagels & Deli

2611 Long Beach Blvd.

Spray Beach

609-492-6800

Deli sandwiches and ice cream among the offerings at this breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Surf City Pizza

1017 Long Beach Blvd.

Surf City

609-361-8150

Friendly service. Affordable. $

Tiki Joe’s at Joe Pop’s Shore Bar & Restaurant

2002 Long Beach Blvd

Ship Bottom

609-494-0558

Munch on fish tacos, guacamole and dip, coconut rice and plenty of other options, ranging from $3.95 to $21.99. Live acoustic entertainment every weekend. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Tuckers

Engleside at the Bay

Beach Haven

609-492-2300

Homey bar setting with delicious beers on tap. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Standard. $$

Yellowfin

24th Street and Long Beach Blvd.

Surf City

609-494-7001

Inventive and creative menu. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Standard. $$

Longport/Margate

Barrels

9 S. Granville Ave.

609-823-4400

Hearty portions of flavorful Italian favorites. Standard. $$

Bocca Coal Fired Bistro

7805 Ventnor Ave.

609-823-3663

Outstanding coal-fired pizzas served along with traditional Italian favorites. Standard. $$

Johnny’s Cafe and Martini Bar

9407 Ventnor Ave.

609-822-1789

A hip, fine-dining Italian restaurant with an eclectic menu. Standard. $$

Luciano Lamberti’s Sunset Marina and Restaurant

301 Somers Point Longport Blvd.

609-487-6001

Located right on a stunning marina. And some darn tasty food to boot! Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Maynard’s Cafe

9306 Amherst Ave.

609-822-1293

Affordable pub fare in an Irish-themed setting. Standard. $$

Margate Food Truck

7903 Ventnor Ave.

609-350-6525

Painted to look like a food truck, this quirky restaurant offers burgers, empenadas and more. Affordable. $

Shucker’s

9403 Ventnor Ave.

609-350-7748

Some of the best seafood in the area. Standard. $$

Sofia

9314 Amherst Ave.

609-822-9111

Mediterranean-influenced gourmet surf and turf. Standard. $$

Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay

9700 Amherst Ave.

609-823-1163

Famous for great food, cocktails and hospitality, deservedly so. Great raw bar too. Pricey. $$$

Tipsy Taco and Tequila Bar

9401 Ventnor Ave.

609-541-4133

Authentic Mexican food with full-service bar, featuring specialty Margaritas. Standard. $$

Tomatoe’s

9300 Amherst Ave.

609-822-7535

Well known for fresh seafood dishes, great sushi and inventive menu. Pricey. $$$

Ventura’s Greenhouse

106 S. Benson Ave.

609-822-0140

The upstairs restaurant has first-class food and atmosphere. Standard. $$

Lower Township

Back Bay Bistro

1891 Bayshore Road

Villas

609-889-8500

American cuisine. Standard. $$

CJ’s American Grill

3729 Bayshore Road

609-889-7000

Classic pub grub and generous portions. Standard. $$

Gaiss’ Meat Market

2326 Bayshore Road

Villas

609-889-5121

South Jersey’s “best kept secret” for quality meats. Affordable. $

Harpoon's on the Bay

91 Beach Drive

609-886-5529

Tropical food, drinks and setting. Affordable. $

Manahawkin

Element Restaurant & Bar

635 Route 72

609-488-2172

A casual, yet upscale New York-style restaurant serving up a bit of everything, including delicious sushi. Standard $$

Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 E. Bay Ave.

609-488-1327

As the name might suggest, a casual spot for great steaks and fresh and delish oysters. Standard $$

Mays Landing Area

Best Food in Town

800 Route 50

609-625-8818

Chinese the way you like it. Additional locations in Northfield, Hammonton, Vineland, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and Brigantine. Affordable. $

Buffalo Wild Wings

4311 E. Black Horse Pike

609-272-3001

A sports bar known for its wings and various sauces. Standard. $$

Careme’s Gourmet Restaurant

5100 Black Horse Pike

Atlantic Cape Community College, Academy of Culinary Arts

609-343-4940

Student-operated restaurant offers interesting food. Standard. $$

Crabby’s

1413 Route 50

609-625-2722

Fun atmosphere, and all-you-can-eat crab nights can’t be beat. Standard. $$

Hibachi Grill and Buffet

4450 Black Horse Pike

609-625-0888

A huge variety, one of the area’s best buffets. Standard. $$

Inn At Sugar Hill

Routes 40 and 559

On the waterfront

609-625-2226

Sit on the porch for river views. Standard. $$

Jo Ann’s Pizza and Restaurant II

913 Route 50

609-625-4114

Italian food served with a flair for deliciousness. Saturday night specials. Standard. $$

Laureldale Pub & Grill

2301 Route 50

609-625-1400

Good pub fare. Affordable. $

LongHorn Steakhouse

4417 E Black Horse Pike

609-383-8539

Ranch-inspired dishes in casual atmosphere. Standard. $$

Maplewood II

6126 Black Horse Pike

609-625-1181

Outstanding Italian food. Standard. $$

Maurizio’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill

4215 Black Horse Pike

609-645-0028

A broad selection of pizzas, appetizers and Italian dishes. Affordable. $

Mays Landing Diner

6177 Harding Highway

Route 40

609-625-5051

Delicious homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plenty of specials and quick service. Affordable. $

Nino’s Pizza Festival

In the Festival at Hamilton Shopping Center

609-625-0701

Subs, Italian dishes, salads, burgers, pizzas and strombolis. Affordable. $

Olive Garden

4403 E. Black Horse Pike

609-641-8585

An array of pastas, with soups, salads, breadsticks and other Italian classics. Standard. $$

Pho Life Noodle House

Hamilton Commons

4215 Black Horse Pike

609-377-8054

Pho and other Vietnamese specialties. Affordable. $

Paragon Bar & Grill

5698 Somers Point/Mays Landing Road

609-625-1926

With large menu and daily specials, they offer everything. Affordable. $

Red Lobster

4411 Black Horse Pike

609-646-0946

Seafood, pastas and cheesy rolls to die for. Standard. $$

Ruby Tuesday

Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike

609-272-1500

Steaks, burgers and American fare. Standard. $$

Steve’s Grilled Cheese

Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike

609-241-1037

Extravagant grilled cheeses and quesadillas. Affordable. $

Watering Hole Cafe

6494 Weymouth Road

Route 559

609-625-9300

Famous wings, 18-ounce T-bone steak, cozy atmosphere. Affordable. $

Ye Old Mill Street Pub

201 W Main St.

609-625-2466

Great food, great bar. A Mays Landing institution. Affordable. $

Middle Township

Avalon Links Restaurant

1510 N. Route 9

Cape May Courthouse

800-643-4766

An extensive menu of full-course entrees, with a fine selection of meats and seafood. Pricey. $$$

Bellevue Tavern

7 S. Main St.

Cape May Court House

609-463-1738

Great lunches are served. Affordable. $

Cherry's Natural Foods

2038 Route 9

Cape May Courthouse

609-478-3333

Heath-conscious, gluten and dairy free foods with an attached health foods store. Affordable. $

Clary’s County Corner Restaurant

2 W. Hereford Ave.

Cape May Courthouse

609-465-4361

Awesome steak and eggs and home-fired potatoes. Best breakfast around. Affordable. $

Country Club Tavern

1512 Route 9

North Cape May Court House

609-465-1515

Pub food with western flavor. Standard. $$

Main Street Cafe

104 N. Main St.

Cape May Court House

609-536-8072

Intimate cafe setting offering specialties such as the fresh Sicilian shrimp sandwich and salads. Open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays with chef specials including catch of the day, chef filet and seafood cioppino. Try the Coquilles St. Jacques. Affordable. $

Mandy's Subs

518 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House

609-465-3330 

Great soups and subs made on Atlantic City bread. Affordable. $$

Nino's Family Restaurant

16 S. Main St.

Cape May Courthouse

609-465-6300

Approachable, authentic Italian served in big portions. Standard. $$

Murasaki

13 Dennisville S Road

Cape May Court House

609-465-8888

Japanese hibachi and sushi bar. Also serves thai cuisine. Standard. $$

Teresa D's Bruncheonette

3075 N. Route 9, Ocean View

609-478-3212

Affordable, large portions in homey atmosphere. Affordable. $

Millville

Andrea Trattoria

16 N. High St.

856-825-8588

A comfortable place for well-prepared Italian. Standard. $$

Next Oar

127 N. High St.

856-293-1360

Intimate restaurant with plenty of candles and atmosphere. Standard. $$

Old Oar House Irish Pub

123 N. High St.

856-293-1200

A first-class establishment. Outside beer garden and seating area. Affordable. $

Winfield’s Restaurant

106 N. High St.

856-327-0909

Fabulous upscale restaurant with a Manhattan vibe. Standard. $$

Newport

Bayshore Crab House

100 Back Road

856-447-4535

Specializes in seafood and has a simple menu. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Northfield

Atlantic City Country Club

1 Leo Fraser Drive

609-641-7575

Gourmet cuisine overlooking historic golf course. Sunday brunch. Standard. $$

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Road

609-646-7799

Variety of creative sub options, including low carb. Affordable. $

Capri Pizza

900 Tilton Road

609-646-2381

Amazing Italian with fantastic pizza choices. Standard. $$.

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza

1200 New Road

609-641-4011

Carluccio’s prepares its signature coal-fired pizzas in a variety of tempting styles from Sicilian to New York style. Standard. $$

Chido Burrito

807 Tilton Road

609-484-1480

So-Cal style Mexican eatery serving monster-sized “Mission style” burritos and other Mexican favorites. Affordable. $

Ichiban Japanese Cuisine 

1333 New Road

609-272-9200

Fresh, quality sushi. Standard. $$

Northfield Diner

1515 New Road

609-641-5725

Serving diner classics and Greek specialties alike. Affordable. $

Rose’s Garden Grill

2605 New Road

609-646-1763

Tasty sandwiches, soups and salads. Affordable. $

Tap Room Pub & Grille at Atlantic City Country Club

1 Leo Fraser Drive

609-236-4400

Incredible seafood accompanied by sandwiches, steaks and pizzas. Pricey. $$$

Valentina’s Trattoria Italiana

200 Tilton Road

609-380-2466

Real Italian food created by real Italians. Standard. $$

Ventura’s Offshore Cafe

2015 Shore Road

609-641-5158

Best bar food in the area. Everything is above average. Affordable. $

Ocean City

Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company

940 Boardwalk

609-399-2400

Serving lunches with a Polynesian flair right on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Island Grill

100 Atlantic Ave.

609-391-9616

An assortment of scrumptious dishes from both land and sea. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Ivy Pho

403 E. 14th St.

609-391-7780

Homemade Vietnamese specialties. Affordable. $

Jay’s Crab Shack

737B Asbury Ave.

609-399-4022

Small yet charming seafood hut serving everything from clam strips to crabcakes. Standard. $$

Johnny B Goode Ice Cream Parlor

34th Street and West Ave.

609-525-0648

’50s style ice cream parlor serves breakfast, burgers and tons of sweet treats. Additional location on 14th Street and Asbury Avenue. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Jon and Patty’s Coffee Bar and Bistro

637 Asbury Ave.

609-399-3377

Crafty sandwiches and wraps. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Katina’s Gyro Restaurant

Ninth and Central avenues

609-399-5525

Greek restaurant with an American kids’ menu to satisfy picky small fries. Affordable. $

Luigi’s

Ninth St. and West Ave.

609-399-4937

Simple, wholesome Italian fare. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Manco and Manco Pizza

9th Street on the Boardwalk

609-399-2548

Going strong since 1956. Seasonal locations on Eighth and 12th streets. Affordable. $

Mario’s Pizzeria

1510 Bay Ave.

609-398-0490

Simple Italian favorites with delicious pizza. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

McGlades

2nd Ave. and Bay

609-399-5588

Enjoy well-prepared mahi-mahi, shrimp, crabcakes and other seafood delights. Seasonal. Standard. $$

Mike’s Seafood

55th St. and West Ave.

609-399-3474

Dig into fried or steamed seafood platters on your back deck or Mike’s. Affordable. $$ Seasonal.

OC Eatery

506 E 9th St.

609-938-2803

Contemporary coastal cuisine with international influences. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

OC Surf Cafe

715 E 8th St.

609-391-9555

Known for serving the best breakfast in town. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Oves Restaurant

Fourth St. and Boardwalk

609-398-3712

Kid-friendly beachside cuisine in the vein of chicken fingers and fries. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

13th St. and West Ave.

609-525-0767

Wood-fired pizzas, Italian dinners and seafood. Affordable. $

Positively Fourth Street Coffee Bar & Cafe

Fourth St. and Atlantic Ave.

609-399-8400

Friendly, eclectic little cafe inside Inn at Laurel Bay. Affordable. $

Randazzo Pizzeria & Family Restaurant

34th St. and Asbury Ave.

609-814-1600

Family-owned Italian place serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Standard. $$

Ready’s Coffee Shop

415 E. 8th St.

609-399-4418

Has the look and feel of an old-fashioned coffee or malt shop. Good breakfasts and lunches. Affordable. $

Red’s Jersey Mex Café

11th St. and Haven Ave.

609-399-2272

Generously portioned burritos, tacos and quesadillas. Gluten-free menu available. Affordable. $

Rojo’s Tacos

601 Ocean Ave.

609-391-0970

A gigantic menu with all of your favorite Mexican treats. Affordable. $

Sandwich Bar

955 Asbury Ave.

609-938-4817

Creative sandwiches with emphasis on seafood. Affordable. $

Sindia

801 Plymouth Place

609-399-1997

American-style cuisine and seafood. Standard. $$. Seasonal.

Spadafora’s

Ninth St. and Atlantic Ave.

609-398-6154

More than 25 years old and never out of style. Seasonal. Standard. $$

Starfish Cafe

822 E. Ninth St.

609-432-2686

Cool, hip, Brooklyn-esque eatery specializing in healthy foods and beverages for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Standard. $$

Szechwan Garden

503 E. Ninth St.

609-398-5456

Low-key Chinese. Affordable. $

Katy G's

3401 Asbury Ave.

609-545-8641

Creative desserts meet quality breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. Seasonal. Affordable. $

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

2112 Asbury Ave.

609-398-7393

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Varsity Inn

605 Eighth St.

609-399-1500

Try the Baked Jersey Tomato soup at this breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $

Voltaco’s Italian Foods

957 West Ave.

609-399-0753

Italian classics to take out. Cash only. Seasonal. Affordable. $

Yianni’s Cafe

814 Asbury Ave.

609-391-1113

Specialty Greek food and American sub shop favorites. Try the bagels. Affordable. $

Ocean County Area

Allen’s Clam Bar

5650 Route 9

New Gretna

609-296-4106

Famous for oyster stew and clam chowder. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

The Grapevine

Route 9

Tuckerton

609-296-7799

Friendly people, casual atmosphere and great eats. Standard. $$

II Giardino Sul Mare

Route 9 and Hollywood Blvd.

Forked River

609-971-7699

Your favorite Italian dishes, made to order just the way you like it. Standard. $$

Pleasantville

Hu Tieu Mien Tay

700 Black Horse Pike

609-646-8977

Vietnamese cuisine served in a cozy and welcoming setting. Affordable. $

JoJo’s

Black Horse Pike and Main St.

609-646-8332

Above-average Italian-American fare. Affordable. $

La Escondida

701 Black Horse Pike

609-484-1616

Authentic Mexican fare in a casual atmosphere. Standard. $$

Sam’s Rialto Bar & Grill

18 S Main St.

609-646-5128

Homestyle southern plates and seafood boils. Standard. $$

Welcome to the South BBQ

424 S. Main St.

609-641-0100

Authentic Southern barbecue brings big flavor to meals like ribs, chicken and pulled pork. Standard. $$

PORT NORRIS

Oyster Cracker Cafe

Bayshore Center in Bivalve

2800 High St.

856-785-2060

Fresh oysters, oyster stew, oyster po’ boys and more oyster items. Plus other menu options. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Rio Grande

Momiji

1302 Route 47 S.

609-886-8888

Serving Japanese hibachi-style food and sushi. Standard. $$

Menz Restaurant

Route 47 and Fulling Mill Road

609-886-9500

Happening bar scene on Friday nights. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Rio Station

Routes 9 and 47

609-889-2000

Great railroad decor and standard, hearty fare. Standard. $$

Tokyo Japanese

1711 Route 47 S.

609-889-9220

Sushi, teriyaki, sashimi and tempura all on the menu. Standard. $$

Sea Isle City

A Modo Mio Ristorante

5904 Landis Ave.

609-486-5455

A charming Italian restaurant with incredible short ribs. BYOB. Standard. $$

Andrea Trattoria II

4210 Park Road

609-263-5001

A comfortable place for well-prepared Italian. Standard. $$

Azzurra Pizza

5012 Landis Ave.

609-263-1868

Pizza and subs in the summer. Affordable. $ Seasonal

Basilico’s

27 43rd St.

609-263-1010

Ethnic cuisine down by the shore. Standard. $$

Braca Cafe

Kennedy Blvd. and the Beach

609-263-4271

Solid food and drink. Standard. $$

Carmen’s Seafood Restaurant

343 43rd Place

609-263-3471

Family-friendly seafood restaurant. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

City Burger

4201 Landis Ave.

609-478-2531

Uses fresh meats for a delicious burger. Standard. $$

DeNunzio’s Brick Oven Pizza

36th St. and the Boardwalk

609-263-2600

Pizza, cheesesteaks and authentic Italian gelato. Affordable. $ Seasonal

Doc Magrogan’s Oyster House

8600 Landis Ave.

609-263-3627

Fresh seafood in an elegant setting for reasonable prices. Standard. $$

Dock Mike’s Pancake House

4615 Landis Ave.

609-263-3625

Get your Jersey corn, sweet potato or pina colada pancakes at this inventive breakfast and lunch stop. Additional location in Cape May. Affordable. $

Giovanni’s Delicatessen

4309 Landis Ave.

609-263-7684

Subs and Italian food at this South Philadelphia-style eatery. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Hank Sauce

8605 Landis Ave

609 486 5132

Serving everything from pinchos to burgers, this sauce-friendly restaurant has a distinctly island feel to its dishes. The perfect place for a quick meal after a day at the beach. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

La Fontana Coast

5000 Landis Ave.

609-486-6088

Southern Italian cuisine served in a breathtaking Mediterranean-style ambience. Standard. $$

Lobster Loft

42nd St. and the Bay

609-263-3000

Fun and entertaining restaurant with large menu. Standard. $$

Mako’s American Grille

4914 Landis Ave.

609-263-EATS

Food for any appetite in Sea Isle City. Standard. $$

Marie’s Lobster House

4304 Park Road

609-263-2526

Try the crab cake. Pricey. $$$

Mike’s Seafood

4222 Park Road

609-263-3458

Offering a wide variety of delicious seafood dishes for lunch and dinner. Standard. $$

Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns

4601 Landis Ave.

609-263-2773

Try the cinnamon buns. Also serves sandwiches and breakfast items. Affordable. $

The Ocean Drive

40th St. and Landis Ave.

609-263-1000.

Shoreside party spot will fill entertainment and burger cravings alike. Affordable. $

O’Donnell’s Pour House

3907 Landis Ave.

609-263-5600

Pub atmosphere attracts a young crowd. Standard. $$

Rick’s Breakfast House

6114 Landis Ave.

609-263-0037

Casual, friendly breakfast place. Affordable. $

Sea Shell’s Pizza & Subs

11 43rd St.

609-263-7447

Terrific pizza, excellent subs and sandwiches. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Shoobies Restaurant

4001 Landis Ave.

609-263-2000

Creative paninis, sliders and sandwiches for the tourist or the local. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Steak-Out

4005 Landis Ave.

609-263-6200

Serving up cheesesteaks and pancakes since 1966. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Sunset Pier Restaurant

86th Street and the Bay

609-263-5200

Simple, affordable breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Uncle Oogie’s Pizzeria

6118 Landis Ave.

609-263-6086

Inexpensive, family-friendly pizza place. Affordable. $

Somers Point

Amici’s Homemade Specialties

307 Shore Road

609-904-5500

Maybe the best meatballs in South Jersey. Great family restaurant. Affordable. $

Anchorage Tavern

823 Bay Ave.,

609-926-1776

Great bar food and cold beer. Affordable. $

Baia Restaurant

998 Bay Ave.

609-927-9753

Red sauces and white sauces a-plenty in this pizza paradise. Standard. $$

Bay Ave Sushi

718 Bay Ave.

609-926-9611

Lively bar and grill offering Italian seafood dishes with a bay view. Standard. $$

Breakfast Shop

910 Bay Ave.

609-601-2100

Behind Smitty’s clam bar. Open year-round seven days a week for breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon. Affordable. $

Caroline’s by the Bay

450 Bay Ave.

609-927-9007

Burgers, salads and other traditional favorites. Overlooking the bay. Affordable. $

Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant

800 Shore Road

609-653-9848

Good food in an informal atmosphere. Affordable. $

CJ’s Corner

701 Shore Road

609-927-4701

An inviting little eatery serving some of the best breakfast in the area. Affordable. $

Clancy’s By the Bay

101 E. Maryland Ave.

609-927-6969

Full bar and seafood menu as well as traditional pub food. Affordable. $

Crab Trap

Somers Point Circle

609-927-7377

Fresh seafood done well. Standard. $$

Crabby Jack’s

2 Broadway

609-927-7377

Crab Trap’s little brother. Outside deck on bay offers fab views. Live music and good food don’t hurt either. Affordable. $

The Doc’s Place

646 Bay Ave.

609-926-0404

Incredible food for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, with a top-notch martini menu and live music on weekends. Standard. $$.

El Tipico Mexican Taqueria

560 New Road

609-653-8226

Fresh and flavorful Oaxacan-style Mexican food. Standard. $$.

Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse

650 New Road

609-653-8155

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with steaks, seafood and salad entrees. Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closes 5 p.m. Mondays. Affordable $

Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar

900 Shore Road

609-927-6665

A place for good food and fun, frequent live jazz. Standard. $$

Gyros & Greens

28 E. Maryland Ave.

 609-904-2305

Greek restaurant  specializing in gyros, souvlaki's, spanakopita, baklava and Wraps. Affordable. $

Joe’s Restaurant

131 Jordan Road

609-927-4637

Very good Greek and Italian cuisine. Affordable. $

Josephine’s Pizzeria & Italian Deli

218 W. New York Ave.

609-927-9230

Homemade pasta and other Italian favorites. Affordable. $

Lucky’s Bar and Grill

639 Bay Ave.

609-788-8852

Food and cocktails in a nightclub atmosphere situated at the old Brownie’s location. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Marsini's Kitchen

12 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point

609-904-6301

Unique take of Italian fare with great pizza. Standard. $$

Micchelli’s Pizza

558 New Road

609-927-9753

Red sauces and white sauces a-plenty in this pizza paradise. Standard. $$

The OG (Original Greek)

17 Bethel Road

609-904-5519

Authentic, creative Greek food from culinary genius Nick Ballias. Standard. $$

Tavern on the Bay

800 Bay Ave.

609-926-3500

New American cuisine inside a fully renovated Victorian Mansion. Standard. $$

Stone Harbor

Back Bay Seafood

8305 Third Ave.

609-368-2022

Acclaimed crab cakes. Standard. $$ Seasonal

Bradley’s Steaks and Hoagies

10725 Third Ave.

609-368-2039

Try the chicken cheesesteak. Affordable. $ Seasonal

Buckets Margarita Bar + Cantina

9631 Third Ave.

609-961-3015

With a tricked-out indoor seating area with graffiti wall art, deck dining over the bay, indoor/outdoor belly-up bars and punchy, Mexican inspired furnishings, Buckets is the cool place to hang-out this season. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Donna’s Place

10700 3rd Ave.

609-368-7100

Simple seafood shack serving a varied menu. Standard. $$

Fred’s Tavern

314 96th St.

609-368-559

Burgers, cheesesteaks and traditional pub fare is the name of the game here. Affordable. $

Green Cuisine

302 96th St.

609-368-1616

Serving lunches and dinners made with locally raised hand-picked fruits and veggies. Try a wrap, smoothie or salad. Affordable. $

Jay’s on Third

9836 3rd Ave.

609-368-1000

Serving an eclectic menu of chic contemporary dishes, this stylish bistro is worth the trip. Pricey. $$$

Kuishimbo

330 96th St.

609-967-7007

Typical Japanese done right. Standard. $$

Marabella’s Family Restaurant

9426 3rd Ave.

609-368-5037

Fresh festive Italian BYOB. Since 1972. Standard. $$

Quahog’s Seafood Shack

206 97th St.

609-368-6300

Inventive seafood dishes such as lobster taquitos and their signature dish “fish ribs.” Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Ristorante Luciano

9820 Third Ave.

609-967-9115

Gnocchi, puttanesca, rigatoni and other authentic Italian dishes. Standard. $$

Sax at The Reeds

9601 Third Ave.

609-368-0100

Open daily year-round, SAX offers a delectable every-day dining experience with eclectic fireside menus for breakfast, dinner and drinks. Standard. $$

Spiaggetta Seafood Trattoria

9800 3rd Ave.

609-368-9400

A variety of both Italian specialties and seafood. Sample divine creations such as filet mignon with crabmeat and gorgonzola sauce. Pricey. $$$

Stone Harbor Bar and Grille

261 96th St.

609-368-4565

Great sports bar serving up delicious favorites such as blackened chicken sandwiches and crabcakes. Standard. $$

The Water Star Grille at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

9601 Third Ave.

609-368-0100

Located directly on the bay, great spot for cocktails, leisurely lunches and dinner gatherings. Standard. $$

Yvette’s Cafe

221 96th St.

609-368-1855

Charming, European-influenced café. Affordable. $

Strathmere

Deauville Inn

201 Willard Road

609-263-2080

Waterfront dining — complimentary sunsets, open noon daily year round; dinner reservations suggested for indoor dining; full liquor service. Standard. $$

The Old Shack

705 Commonwealth Ave.

609-263-7773

Great little place for breakfast or lunch. Try the buffalo chicken cheesesteak. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Twisties Tavern

232 S. Bayview Drive

609-263-2200

Serving their famous flatbread pizza along with a host of other delicious pub-style specialties since 1940. Affordable. $ Seasonal.

Upper Township

Pappy’s BBQ

205 Roosevelt Blvd.

Marmora

609-390-8600

Come down and enjoy Pappy’s famous BBQ ribs and southern pulled pork plus a variety of sandwiches and pizza. Affordable. $

Sketties

321 Roosevelt Blvd.

Marmora

609-390-3574

Comfy Italian restaurant serving oven–fired pies, pasta dishes and sandwiches in a casual ambiance. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Tokyo Mandarin

4 Roosevelt Blvd.

Marmora

609-390-8883

Best sushi around, hands down. Eat-in BYO or take-out only. Standard. $$

Tuckahoe Inn

1 Harbor Rd. and Route 9

Beesley’s Point

609-390-3322

Standard continental menu fare with beautiful views. Standard. $$

Village Kitchen

46 Tuckahoe Road

Marmora

609-390-1174

Tasty breakfasts, friendly service in a modern setting. Affordable. $

Yesterday’s Restaurant

316 Roosevelt Blvd.

Marmora

609-390-1757

The name echoes its old-timey feel. Standard. $$

Ventnor

Annette’s Restaurant

104 N. Dorset Ave

609-822-8366

Traditional breakfast fare. Affordable. $

Bubbie’s Bistro

5204 Ventnor Ave.

609-822-7200

Serving up the best hand-tossed Kosher pizza along with other Italian and Mediterranean specialties. Affordable. $

Cardinal Bistro

6525 Ventnor Ave.

609-541-4633

Homey feel with food that pulls from eclectic flavor profiles. Hours change seasonally. Offers Sunday brunch. Standard $$

Domenico’s

5223 Ventnor Ave.

609-822-1300

Tasty Italian cuisine served in a poised and relaxed atmosphere. BYOB. Standard. $$

Hannah G’s

7310 Ventnor Ave.

609-823-1466

All your favorite breakfast items are served up here — French toast, omelettes, and waffles are just the beginning. Affordable. $

Isabella’s

4 South Portland Ave.

609-822-2477

Authentic Mexican cuisine for dinner. Also serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$

Lisa’s

5210 Atlantic Ave.

609-823-2117

Great place for lunch, and great decor. Affordable. $

The Ladle of Luv

7301 Ventnor Ave.

609-822-LOVE

Comfort food with beach lunches and vegeterian options. Affordable. $

Red Room Cafe

141 N. Dorset Ave.

609-822-1067

A BYO with some of the most incredibly unique Italian food at the shore. Not your typical “red sauce and baked ziti” joint. The fettucine rubino is nearly impossible to beat. Standard. $$

Sack O’ Subs

5217 Ventnor Ave.

609-823-2552

Local fixture since 1969. Additional locations in Absecon, Atlantic City and Ocean City. Affordable. $

Sage

5206 Atlantic Ave.

609-823-2110

An inventive Italian menu in a fine-dining arena makes Sage just as good, if not superior, to chef Lisa Savage’s former Savaradio’s in Linwood. Standard. $$

Yama Japanese Restaurant

5305 Atlantic Ave.

609-822-8007

Awesome sushi and service. Standard. $$

Vineland

Dakota Prime Steak House and Sushi

2216 W. Landis Ave. and Route 55

856-692-0468

Specializing in prime cuts of meat and the best sushi around. Standard. $$

Landis Pig Roast

623 E. Landis Ave.

856-691-8980

The pig rules here, but also have pasta and seafood specials. $$

Maplewood III

200 N. Delsea Drive

856-692-2011

Daily dinner and early-bird specials. Standard. $$

Red Lobster

3849 S. Delsea Drive

856-825-9600

The classic chain you’ve come to know and love. Standard. $$

The Wildwoods

Boathouse Restaurant

506 W. Rio Grande Ave.

Wildwood

609-729-5301

Try the surf and turf. Standard. $$.

Brine

8100 Bayview Ave.

Wildwood Crest

609-729-5301

Fresh fare, seasonal cocktails, breathtaking sunsets. Standard. $$.

Coastal Blue Oceanside Grille

9701 Atlantic Ave.

Diamond Beach

609-224-1124

Simple, but amazing oceanside dining. Standard. $$

DeNinno's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

9510 Pacific Ave.

Wildwood Crest

609-522-5425

Exquisite Italian dishes in a family-friendly atmostphere. Standard. $$

Dog Tooth Bar and Grill

100 E. Taylor Ave.

609-522-8383

Large portions and a variety of delicious American pub fare make up the menu here. Affordable. $

DongSin

101 W. Rio Grande Ave.

609-846-0888

Traditional Japanese fare with a twist. Affordable. $

Dragon House

3616 Pacific Ave.

609-522-2320

Chinese eatery with old world flair. Standard. $$

Jersey Girl Drinks and Dining

Corner of Schellenger and Atlantic avenues

609-523-1800

Contemporary American cuisine focusing on meat and seafood. Affordable. $

Joe’s Fish Co. at Morey’s Piers

2701 Boardwalk

Wildwood

609-522-3900

Offering “contemporary Boardwalk fare” in the vein of pizza, seafood and Curley’s fries. Standard. $$

Juan Pablo’s

Garfield and Pacific avenues

Wildwood

609-729-6500

A corner bar that doubles as a Mexican restaurant with delicious entrees and crayons for the kids. Standard. $$

La Piazza Cucina Italiano

4600 Pacific Ave.

Wildwood

609-522-8300

Hot Italian food, live music and family atmosphere. Standard. $$

Lighthouse Pointe

5101 Shawcrest Road

Wildwood

609-522-SHIP

Food is great and the dining room is big enough for large groups. Standard. $$. Seasonal.

Mia Mia Raw Bar and Ristorante

3002 Pacific Ave.

609-408-6524

Everyone’s favorite veal, chicken and seafood dishes. Standard. $$

Owen’s Pub

119 E. 17th Ave.

609-729-7290

Comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Affordable. $

Pasta Pesto Italian Grill

3810 Atlantic Ave.

609-522-6272

Specializing in all types of pizza and pasta. Standard. $$

Rick’s Seafood

435 W. Spruce Ave.

609-729-9443 or

609-729-9445

Casual seafood, soups, sandwiches and fried platters. Standard. $$

Sofia Pizza

3001 Pacific Ave.

609-770-7420

Great pizza and other Italian dishes with live music on Saturday nights. Affordable. $

The Establishment at 100

100 Olde New Jersey Ave.

North Wildwood

609-523-8100.

A casual upscale restaurant with a strong emphasis on farm-to-fork cooking. Standard. $$

Tony Luke’s

6200 New Jersey Ave.

Wildwood Crest

215-551-5725

A South Philly staple comes to the Wildwoods and offers its tried-and-true fare, including roast pork, cutlets and, of course, cheesesteaks. Affordable. $

Old City Pub

3301 Atlantic Ave.

Wildwood

609-846-1110

Happy Hour and daily specials a must. Affordable. $

Two Mile Inn & Crab House

Ocean Drive

Wildwood Crest

609-522-1341

Fresh seafood. Outside Tiki Bar a big draw, as well. Standard. $$. Seasonal.

Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant

588 West Rio Grande Ave.

609-522-4189

Menu of broiled/fried seafood combinations. Standard. $$. Seasonal.

Woodbine

Dionysus Restaurant

538 Washington Ave.

609-861-5803

Large portions of delicious Italian cuisine. Standard. $$

Soprano’s Pizzeria

Route 550

Corner of Dehirsch and Heilprin

609-861-3663

Delicious pasta dishes. Affordable. $

Surf Dog Bar & Grill

1563 Deshirsh Ave.

609-427-6011

Great bar fare, plus awesome BBQ and seafood options. Outdoor seating and live entertainment seasonally. Standard. $$

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact rking@pressofac.com

2016 graduate of Ramapo College. Interned at SDC Journal, a quarterly publication for members of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Union. Editor-in-Chief for the Ramapo News, 2015-2016.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.