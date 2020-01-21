If this was any other year, Tuesday, Jan. 28, would have been just another quiet weekday buried in the deepest depths of the offseason in Wildwood. But this year on that day, hordes of red hat-wearing conservatives will swarm the beachside community to catch a glimpse of President Donald J. Trump as he becomes the first president in modern times to visit South Jersey, stopping in at the Wildwood Convention Center for one of his signature rallies.
It’s also expected that a large number of anti-Trump protesters will also descend on the town that day, providing a counterpoint to the flag-waiving fanfare. To quote Trump himself, this South Jersey resort town can certainly expect quite a few “very fine people on both sides.” And one thing that both the supporters and protesters will have in common is this: No matter which side they fall, they all gotta eat. Here are a few spots that will be open on that day welcoming everyone, regardless of party affiliation.
Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern
Fitzpatrick’s is a classic Irish pub located at the southern end of Wildwood Crest in the section known as Diamond Beach. It’s the perfect spot to grab a brew or two (21 beers on tap) and some grub. And just to make things a little sweeter, they offer a deal on Tuesdays that gets you two dinners and an app for $25. The menu at Fitzpatrick’s covers a wide net with everything from burgers and sandwiches to seafood, pastas, salads (Russian dressing anyone?) and more. And their steamers are killer. Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern is located at 9601 Pacific Ave., Wildwood Crest. Go to CrestTavern.com.
Cattle ’n Clover
One of the most popular bars in Wildwood, Cattle ’n Clover considers itself “a steakhouse with an Irish soul” (no word on if they have any “Trump Steaks” lying around). Since we love both steakhouses and Irish pubs, this combo is a slam dunk for us. In addition to great steaks, Cattle ’n Clover’s menu serves some of the tastiest bar food around, including corned beef and cabbage egg rolls, tempura fried pickles and some truly remarkable jumbo-sized wings. And the nice thing about most of their apps is they are easy to pick up and eat, which means you don’t even have to ask, you can just “grab ’em” and enjoy — no matter how tiny your hands might be. Cattle ’n Clover is located at 3817 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to CattleNClover.com.
Dragon House
A Wildwood legend, Dragon House has been making Wildwood Chinese food great again for more than 60 years with their incredible service and delicious cuisine. And after a long day spent cheering on the old prezzy prez, what could hit the spot better than some old-school Chinese food? Dragon House offers up many classic dishes from “Ch-eye-na” such as Wor-shu duck, Hunan beef and more. And unlike many takeout joints, Dragon House avoids using cheap frozen ingredients, instead making each dish to order while utilizing the freshest products available. Dragon House is located at 3616 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DragonHouseChinese.com.
MudHen Brewing Co.
Those looking to sample a few locally produced beers before or after the rally will enjoy MudHen Brewing Co., as their tap list features a variety of tasty suds, all of which are produced right on site. And if your stomach is grumbling, you are in luck, as the Trump appearance falls on a Tuesday, which is Taco Tuesday at MudHen! Six bucks gets you two tacos served with cabbage slaw, pico, queso fresco and salsa verde on a soft corn tortilla with your choice of grilled shrimp, blackened mahi, smoked chicken, pulled pork or grilled brisket. Plus house margaritas are just $5, and Mudaritas (margaritas featuring MudHen wheat beer) are $8. And really, what better way to end a day MAGAing than by celebrating and indulging in some of the many wonderful food and drinks brought to us by our neighbors in Mexico? MudHen is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com.
