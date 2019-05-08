With Mother’s Day upon us, we are tasked with the job of laying out the perfect day for Mom. We want her to feel loved, we want her to feel relaxed and, for one day, we want her to feel like the world’s fate is not resting on her shoulders. This day is about recognizing all she does and giving her some time to sit back and take in the madness around her — albeit from a comfortable chair, perhaps with a cup of tea?
We think tea should be declared the official Mother’s Day beverage. If coffee is for putting pep in your step, tea is for slowing down and enjoying the moment. It’s for sharing a moment and chatting about life. It has an almost Zen-like calm about it that is unmatched by other beverage. It works in a variety of “mom-friendly” settings, whether it’s being sipped in iced form on a porch rocking chair or poured into the daintiest of tea cups by a white-gloved waiter at high tea. So this year we present you a list of spots to have a spot of tea with the one person who always has your back.
The Rusty Nail The Rusty Nail’s Executive Chef, James Burton, first learned the ins and outs of how to cook from his mom, Dot. Each Mother’s Day he puts her famous fried chicken on the menu at Rusty Nail. This year, guests can enjoy a half of a Southern Fried Chicken along with mac and cheese, collard greens and corn bread for $23. What does this have to do with tea? Every lady who orders the special will receive a complimentary sweet tea or sweet tea cocktail. The Rusty Nail is located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May
Surflight Theatre The Surflight Theatre will host High Tea for Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Show Place Ice Cream Parlor. Guests will be served a light lunch along with tea service. Advance tickets are required. The Surflight Theatre is located at 201 Engleside Ave. in Beach Haven. Go to Surflight.org.
Flanders Hotel For Mother’s Day, the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City is offering a three-course version of high tea complete with all the fancy trimmings. We’re talking scones, quiches, a variety of finger sandwiches as well as dessert and of course a freshly infused pot of tea. Cost is $39.95 per person. Call 609-399-1000 for reservations. The Flanders Hotel is located at 719 E. 11th St. in Ocean City. Go to TheFlandersHotel.com.
Sadia’s Tea and Coffee High tea is a regular occurrence at Sadia’s. This beverage-focused shop located in Egg Harbor Township specializes in healthy, organic and vegan options as well as a lovely afternoon tea service. For $21.99 per person guests can opt for the Ultimate Tea Party which includes a selection of sandwiches, a pot of organic tea or coffee and various desserts.Reservations must be made in advance. Go to Facebook.com for more info. Sadia’s is located at 6106 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.
Lady Magpie’s Tea and Curiosity Run by Phyllis and Grant Buford, a pair of self-proclaimed “tea room enthusiasts,” Lady Magpie’s just opened its doors in October. This steampunk-inspired space is located in the Captain’s House, a structure that was built in 1855. Afternoon tea options here are plent-TEA-ful (see what we did there?) as you can choose everything from a simple pot of tea for $4 all the way up to the full afternoon tea which comes with a scone, finger sandwiches, dessert and a pot of tea for $22. Lady Magpie’s Tea and Curiosity is located at 120 W. Main St. in Tuckerton. Go to LadyMagpiesTea.com.
Hayday Just next door to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is Hayday, a casual coffee shop that also has some truly great tea options. If Mom’s idea of the perfect Mother’s Day is simply sharing a nice cup of tea and some conversation, then Hayday has you covered. A huge variety of fresh brewed and specialty teas awaits, but our personal favorite is the Iced Wonder Mint ($3). Hayday is located at 131 S. Tenneessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to HaydayCoffee.com.
Morey’s Piers Those looking for a bit of excitement can head to Morey’s Piers in Wildwood Sunday, May 12, where all moms will ride for free on Mariners and Surfside Piers from noon to 5 p.m. And from noon to 2 p.m. the whole family can enjoy complimentary afternoon tea, cookies, biscuits and biscotti in an oversized teacup. There will also be a cookie-decorating station and a photo area so all of your Mother’s Day moments can be captured forever. Morey’s Piers is located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more info.
Casciano Coffee Bar If your plans include taking mom out for a day of shopping and strolling downtown Hammonton, Casciano Coffee Bar can serve as the perfect spot to stop and catch your breath for a moment. Offering an assortmet of tea options including chai and iced versions, mom will love this cozy hideaway. Casciano Coffee Bar is located at 212 Bellvue Ave. in Hammonton. Go to CascianoCoffee.com.
600 Main For the absolute pinnacle of high- end tea services, 600 Main in Toms River offers a full Victorian afternoon tea experience. Located in a gorgeously restored 19th century mansion, 600 Main is both a bed and breakfast and a tea room. Picture the finest china, crispest linens and tiered serving trays. Afternoon tea is served from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and includes a freshly brewed pot of tea of your choice, salad, soup, a homemade scone with mock clotted cream plus an assortment of tea sandwiches and savories and desserts. 600 Main is located at (you guessed it) 600 Main St. in Toms River. Go to 600MainNJ.com.
Levoy Theatre For an outside-the-box Mother’s Day experience that is both theatrical and tea worthy, the Levoy Theatre in Millville will offer free Mother’s Day tea and desserts one hour prior to performances of “Driving Miss Daisy.” Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18-$22 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N High St. in Millville.
