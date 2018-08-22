More than 25 of the Wildwoods’ finest restaurants will offer incredible prex-fixe specials during Wildwoods Restaurant Week, which runs Sunday to Thursday, Aug. 26-30. Presented by the Wildwood Restaurant Association and sponsored in part by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, it’s a great opportunity to try a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite.
Four-course meals that include appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert are priced at $30 (plus tax and tip). Many popular spots are participating, including Alfe’s Restaurant, the Boathouse Restaurant, Dog Tooth Bar & Grille, North End American Grill, Ravioli House, the Shamrock Cafe and Two Mile Landing, among many others.
For a complete list of restaurants with their Restaurant Week menus, go to ChewWildwood.com.
— Pamela Dollak
