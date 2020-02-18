Sip on wines from across the globe during Tropicana’ Atlantic City’s Second Annual Wine Around the World Wine Festival Saturday, Feb. 22.
From 2 to 6 p.m. inside the Grand Exhibition Center, 25 vendors will have more than 100 wines to sample. Wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or case, and there will also be artisan crafters, food for purchase, and live music by Cheezy and the Crackers.
Tickets are $35 advance, $40 at the event and include a souvenir wine glass. $10 tickets are available for designated drivers. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk. Go to Tropicana.net/Wine-Festival.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.