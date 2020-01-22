Wing Wars IV is on its way to the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. And it’s going to be epic. Sponsored by WMGM 103.7-FM — which will be broadcasting live from the event with DJ Sean Patrick — this annual showdown is any poultry lover’s dream come true.
Upon arrival, guests will begin scarfing down wings and dunking in dipping sauces from a lineup of some of the best bars and restaurants in the area. And frankly, you can scarf till you barf, as this is an all-you-can-eat event (that said, please don’t actually barf). To wash down your wings there will be a full bar offering up drink specials, craft beers, soft drinks and more.
And, once again, YOU will be given the power to vote for your favorite wing and dipping sauce in the Eater’s Choice awards. How? Upon entry, all attendees will receive a red token and a blue token. Drop the red in the bucket at your favorite wing place and the blue where you found your favorite dipping sauce. It’s that simple.
Of course there will be professional judges on hand making their picks, plus we’ll have a few other awards to give out courtesy of The Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and A.C. Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin (otherwise known as the Fat Boy Munch Club.) Those include “Fattest Presentation” “Fattest Imagination” the “I Can’t Feel My Face Award” and the “XXL Heavenly Combo Award.” Tickets are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which gets you in a full hour early (entry at noon) and comes with a special, one-of-a-kind gift courtesy of Hank Sauce (more on that later). Tickets can be purchased at ACWeekly.com
What’s New?
A saucy little gift for VIPs
Buying a VIP pass for Wing Wars has always been a good idea, but this year there is a really exciting reason to splurge the extra 15 bucks. For the first time ever, Wing Wars has paired up with the folks at Hank Sauce to create a custom Wing Wars Sauce called WWIV Sauce. This sauce is an exclusive for Wing Wars IV, and everyone who purchases a VIP pass to Wing Wars will receive their very own bottle of this amazing one-of-a-kind creation! That, combined with an hour early entry (noon), makes the VIP upgrade a no brainer.
A pair of contests
Wing Wars has always been a lot of fun, but this year we are upping the fun factor with a pair of live contests that will surely be the talk of the event.
The Hot Wing Eating Contest: This mini event is sponsored by Ducktown Tavern and is definitely not for the wimps. Ducktown hosted their own hot wing contest a few years back, and the sauce was almost enough to set off the sprinkler system. So, naturally, we asked them to bring it back for the contest at Wing Wars IV. How do you win? The premise is simple: 10 competitors will go head to head. The first contestant to eat all 10 super spicy wings within the time limit wins. No drinks, no dipping sauces allowed. If nobody finishes all 10 wings, the winning prize will be awarded to the person who ate the most wings. The Hot Wing eating contest begins at 1:30 p.m.
Bobbing for Wings: This contest, sponsored by The Atlantic City Boat Show (which runs Feb. 26 to March 1 at the Atlantic City Convention Center) is sure to be a mess of a good time. There will be eight competitors, each who will be given a large bucket filled with bleu cheese dressing. Whoever is first to pull a half dozen wings from the bucket — using their mouth only — will be declared the winner. Bring a poncho. The Bobbing for Wings contest begins at 2:30 p.m.
Winners of each contest will win tickets for two to A.C. Weekly’s upcoming culinary event in May (hint: it’s the successor to Burger Bash) plus an overnight stay at Golden Nugget.
Wanna be a contestant? Email Rloughlin@pressofac.com.
The Restaurants
Here is the official list of all 21 restaurants competing in Wing Wars IV:
AC Burger Co. at Harrah’s Resort - Reap What You Sow Wing with ghost Pepper, avocado blue cheese
Bill’s Bar & Burger at Golden Nugget Atlantic City - Spicy BBQ Wing with ranch dressing
The Blind Rhino - Togarashi Brown Sugar Dry Rub Wings
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City - Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with smoked blue cheese dressing
Essl’s Dugout - Smoked Nashville Hot Wings with bread and butter pickle slaw
Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint at Bally’s Atlantic City - Guy Fieri’s Pit-Smoked Wings with wasabi blue cheese
Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Atlantic City - Spicy Chili Soy-Glazed Wings
Hooters at Tropicana Atlantic City - Daytona Beach Style Wings with buttermilk blue cheese
House of Renault - Crispy Confit Truffle Chicken Wings with roasted poblano aioli
Kuro at Hard Rock Atlantic City — Kuro Wings with sambal, brown sugar and sesame seeds with Kuro yogurt blue cheese
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine at Golden Nugget Atlantic City - Spicy Lillie’s Chicken Wing
Manco & Manco Pizza -Bone-in Garlic Parmesan Wing and Traditional Buffalo Boneless Wing with blue cheese
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City - Garlic Buffalo Wings with Maytag roasted garlic dipping sauce
Okatshe at Tropicana Atlantic City - Crispy Chicken Wings
Rose’s Garden Grill - Garlic Parmesan Wings of Mass Destruction with chipotle and ranch dressing
TacoCat - Sweet and Spicy Rum and Coke Wings with Tijuana dipping sauce
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - Pineapple Thai Wing with Spicy Bleu OG
The Twenties at the Claridge Hotel - Sweet Red Chili Wings with maple blue cheese
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House - The Eagle Wing with Chef Ken’s famous blue cheese
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse at Golden Nugget Atlantic City - Spicy Maple Glazed Chicken Wings
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort - Maple Bourbon-Glazed Wings
