Horror fans will scream with joy this weekend as the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival makes its way to Showboat Hotel for three days for blood, gore and all around good times. The event will feature merchandise and memorabilia from horror films big and small with everything from posters to toys, t-shirts and more. And what con worth its salt wouldn't include a stellar lineup of celebs? This one has a massive list of stars from the world of movies, TV and for some reason, professional wrestling all waiting to sign autographs for attendees. Each night will also feature a film festival showing multiple short films from the genre.
The NJ Horror Con and Film Festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 29; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Tickets are $30 for single day general admission and $75 for a 3 day pass. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are cash only. Children under 10 are admitted free with a paying adult. Go to NewJerseyHorrorCon.com for more info. The Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
