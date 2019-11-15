The official lineup for the 2020 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival has been announced. The festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, will have three different sessions, each with different bands performing.
Session 1, from 8 p.m. to midnight April 3, will feature New Found Glory
Session 2, from noon to 4 p.m. April 4, will feature Goldfinger
Session 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 4, will feature Against Me!
Tickets are $60 per session for general admission and $115 per session for VIPs. There will be a past ticketholder presale running Sunday, Nov. 17, through Wednesday, Nov. 20, in addition to a pre-sale and tasting event at Joe Canal's Discount Liquor Outlet, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Joe Canal's is located at 3119 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
