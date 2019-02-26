Progressive AC Boat Show

The Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show continues this week at the Atlantic City Convention Center with sessions running Thursday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 3.

The show features hundreds of boats on display, with everything from small personal watercraft to sailboats and massive yachts. There will also be more than 440 vendors selling all varieties of marine based technology and gifts. 

Tickets for each day can be purchased at the door. The cost is $16 for adults. Tickets are free for children 12 and under.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday;10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The Atlantic City Convention Center is located at 1 Convention Blvd in Atlantic City. For more info go to ACBoatShow.com.

