The third annual Atlantic City Christmas Parade will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the sights and sounds of marching bands, drums, motorcycles, dressed up trucks, and incredible floats. The parade route runs from Vermont Avenue to Albany Avenue and is free to attend. For more info, go to AtlanticCityNJ.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
Miss America denies credentials to The Press and some national media
TRENDING NOW
-
Roth to perform at Cape May Tree Lighting
-
Put down the mashed potatoes ... Best Bites is here to save your waistline for a change
-
Spoon & Sip brings brings fresh and healthy options to Ocean City
-
Not so silent nights - a selection of holiday shows to fill your heart with Christmas cheer
-
5 things to note about the Santa Cause Crawl
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.