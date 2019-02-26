Foodies will rejoice, as the annual Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for another year. Running Sunday to Friday, March 3-8, the event features more than 70 restaurants throughout Atlantic County, each offering up 3-course meals at a discounted price of just $15.19 per person for lunch or $35.19 for dinner.
Restaurant Week gives patrons a chance to enjoy meals at a far reduced cost. Tickets are not needed, but reservations are recommended. Though the meals are prix fixe, beverages, tax and gratuities are not included.
For more info, as well as a full list of participating restaurants, go to ACRestaurantWeek.com.
