The Ocean City Music Pier will play host to a meeting of two of our areas most popular groups, The Ocean City Pops and The Atlantic City Ballet. Both groups will join forces for “An Evening of Song and Dance - Collaboration with the Atlantic City Ballet.” The evening will focus on the music and dance of "Swan Lake." This one night only event begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Tickets for the performance are $18 to $22 and are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice. The ocean City Muisic Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City.
- Ryan Loughlin
