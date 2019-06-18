Once again Atlantic City’s rich history in the sport of boxing will be highlighted as the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame inducts its 2019 class this weekend. This year’s induction ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the Claridge Hotel. The official list of inductees includes Bernard Hopkins, Roberto Duran Sr., Virgil Hill Sr., Mickey Ward, Iran Barkley, John Brown, Tim Witherspoon Sr., Kevin Watts, Ace Marotta, English “Bouie” Fisher, Ronald “Butch” Lewis, Bobby Goodman, Stan Hoffman, Nigel Colins, Henry Hascup, Jimmy Binns Sr., Tom Kaczmarek, Tony Orlando Jr. and Rhonda Utley-Herring. There will also be an entire weekend full of events beginning Friday June 21, including a VIP reception, fan meet and greets and more. Tickets for the induction are $80 and $100 and can be purchased at ACBHOF.com.
Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in Atlantic City.
For more info go to ACBHOF.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
