The Palm hosts “The Murder of Oz,” a murder-mystery dinner 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Tragedy strikes when Dorothy and the gang are in Oz. A murder occurs and it’s up to Dorothy and the others to solve it. Join the friends on this treacherous journey, as you dine on a three-course meal. The dinner-and-show package is $85 per person and reservations are required. Contact Barbara Bermel at 609-344-0483 or bbermel@thepalm.com to reserve seats. The Palm is located in The Quarter at Tropicana, 2801 Pacific Ave. Go to ThePalm.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Mall sold to New York company
-
What will the impact of Caesars, Eldorado deal be in Atlantic City?
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
-
Police: Florida dad tossed son in ocean to teach him to swim, did back flips, said he was 'being awesome'
-
One dead after Tuesday crash on Atlantic City Expressway
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.