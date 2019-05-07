spring block party

Cadden Carmack, 3, of Egg Harbor Township

The Ventnor Business Association will host a Spring Block Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. There will be over 50 vendors peddling everything from crafts to food as well as live music and a variety of kids activities including bounce houses, slides face painting and arts and crafts. The event will be held on Ventnor Avenue between Portland to Troy Avenues. A free jitney will be provided to those who park at the Ventnor Educational Complex at 400 N. Lafayette Ave. Rain date for the party is Sunday, May 12. Go to VBANJ.org for more info

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments