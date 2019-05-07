The Ventnor Business Association will host a Spring Block Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. There will be over 50 vendors peddling everything from crafts to food as well as live music and a variety of kids activities including bounce houses, slides face painting and arts and crafts. The event will be held on Ventnor Avenue between Portland to Troy Avenues. A free jitney will be provided to those who park at the Ventnor Educational Complex at 400 N. Lafayette Ave. Rain date for the party is Sunday, May 12. Go to VBANJ.org for more info
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.