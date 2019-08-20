The LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences will host “A Toast to the Rat Pack” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. This event takes you on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from old-school legends like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
This three-man production will treat audiences to a variety of classics including “Come Fly with Me,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore!,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “Candy Man,” and more.
Tickets to the show are $30-$35 and can be purchased at LBIFoundation.org.
The LBIF is located at 120 Long Beach Blvd. in Loveladies.
