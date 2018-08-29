Cape May Airport’s Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will hold its annual AirFest event once again from Friday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 3. The event will feature iconic World War II aircraft, including the B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and P-51 Mustang. Each aircraft is available for tours and rides. Live music will be a big part of the festival as well. Friday will feature Jack Melton & the Swing Time Band, Saturday’s headliner is Animal House Band and Lima Bean Riot and The Victory Belles wrap things up on Sunday. The event will also include a hangar filled with vendors as well as museum exhibits and a beer garden. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for kids 3-12. those 2 and under are free. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Cape May Airport is located at 500 Forrestal Road in Rio Grande. Go to USNASW.org for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
