The late days of summer at the Jersey shore mean the sky is filled with thrills.
Thunder over the Boardwalk, the Atlantic City Airshow, kicked off the airshow season with the acclaimed Thunderbirds, Geico Skytypers, Canadian Snowbirds, the Army Golden Knights and more, drawing more than 400,000 spectators. Cape May’s Airfest, which ran over Labor Day weekend brought history to life with the world’s only fully restored and flying, WWII-era B-24 bomber along with many other historic aircraft.
But if you missed those airshows, you can still catch Ocean City’s Airport Festival and Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16. The Ocean City Airport Festival and Airshow combines high-velocity elements with plenty of nostalgic odes to some of history’s greatest endeavors.
Airport Festival
The Airport Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, will feature a ground display of unique aircraft. The festival will showcase planes that range from World War II aircraft to a variety of classics and warbirds.
Team Fastrax will close the festival portion of the weekend with a nighttime pyrotechnic jump around 9 p.m.
“There is nothing like it in the world. It’s spectacular,” says John Hart, Fastrax Red Team Leader and Team Fastrax co-founder. A specially licensed selection of Team Fastrax members jumps from 6,000 feet. Suited up with dazzling pyrotechnics, the team continuously ignites and shoots projectile pyrotechnics in formation for the duration of their dive.
“Last year nobody knew what to expect, they were blown away. The reaction we got walking around the boardwalk after was awesome,” Hart says.
Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, the sky above the Ocean City Boardwalk will be filled with flips, turns, climbs and dives. The Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow performers will showcase their best stunts along 6th and 14th Streets. Team Fastrax will take to the sky for another performance that will feature their smoke show, wingsuit flyby and American flag skydive.
The high-speed duo, Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker with Redline Airshows will also perform. The two-ship formation, aerobatic team flies opposing, inverted and formation maneuvers and is always a crowd-pleaser.
Other performers include: The father-daughter team behind Dougherty Airshows; Mark Murphy and his p-51 Mustang warbird; David Windmiller in his custom-built, aerobatic Zivko plane and nearly impossible maneuvers; and much more.
Team Fastrax
Team Fastrax does over 300 performances a year, and will headline the Ocean City Airport Festival and Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow. “We’re the busiest team in the world,” Hart says. Founded in 2002 by brothers and Army veterans, John and David Hart, Team Fastrax has become one of the most sought-after skydive teams anywhere. “There’s nothing else like it in the world,” Hart says.
Team Fastrax is comprised of approximately 40 members — 30 active jumpers and a ground-safety crew. Many of the team members are veterans. To join the team, Fastrax holds a rigorous tryout once a year.
Team Fastrax also dedicates each of their jumps to a fallen soldier. This year Team Fastrax has honored 212 service members with plans to honor 50 more soldiers this month. “By the end of the year we will honor over 300 service members that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We want the families to know that their sacrifice is not nor will not be forgotten,” says Samuel Deeds, USMC (Ret.) and ground safety specialist and social media coordinator for Team Fastrax.
Saturday’s jump will be dedicated to Army Sergeant Demetrius L. Void. Sgt Void died Sept. 15, 2009 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Team Fastrax’s Sunday jump will be dedicated to Army Major Michael J. Donahue. Maj Donahue died Sept. 16, 2014 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. “We carry pictures of the fallen warrior with us on the jump,” Hart says. Explaining that the team’s highest purpose is to honor the country’s military men and women, especially those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.
