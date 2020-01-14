Ales for Whales

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine will hold its annual Ales for Whales fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Garden State Beer Company in Galloway. The event will feature beer and wine as well as a variety of delicious cuisine from more than 25 local restaurants. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at MMSC.org. All proceeds will go to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The full list of restaurants donating food for the event are:

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza

Casaldi’s Cucina

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Chido Burrito

Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings

Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern

Formica’s Bakery

JD’s Pub & Grille

Juliano’s Pub & Grill

La PizzaTega

Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant

McHugh’s Primo Pizza

McGettigan’s 19th Hole

Micchelli’s Pizza

Olive Garden

Pete’s Subs and Deli

Pork Island BBQ & Grill

Romanelli’s Garden Café

Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Ventura’s Offshore Café

Garden State Beer Company is located at 247 E. White Horse Pike in Galloway. For more info go to MMSC.org.

