The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine will hold its annual Ales for Whales fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Garden State Beer Company in Galloway. The event will feature beer and wine as well as a variety of delicious cuisine from more than 25 local restaurants. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at MMSC.org. All proceeds will go to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
The full list of restaurants donating food for the event are:
Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza
Casaldi’s Cucina
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Chido Burrito
Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings
Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern
Formica’s Bakery
JD’s Pub & Grille
Juliano’s Pub & Grill
La PizzaTega
Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant
McHugh’s Primo Pizza
McGettigan’s 19th Hole
Micchelli’s Pizza
Olive Garden
Pete’s Subs and Deli
Pork Island BBQ & Grill
Romanelli’s Garden Café
Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
Ventura’s Offshore Café
Garden State Beer Company is located at 247 E. White Horse Pike in Galloway. For more info go to MMSC.org.
