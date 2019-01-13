Four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center for the annual All-Breed Dog Show. The Atlantic Ocean Classic Dog Show Cluster, hosted by the Boardwalk Kennel Club, will feature four days of competitions from Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 17 through 20.
Competitions, which include various categories such as obedience and obstacle courses, begin at 8:30 a.m. daily. And — cuteness, alert! — there will also be a class of 4-6-month-old puppies of all different breeds introduced in the show ring.
Multiple judges will determine winners in each category, and various prizes will be awarded.
Additionally, vendors will offer unique merchandise for those looking for something special with which to pamper their pooch — from collars and leashes, to books and training tools and everything in between — and Beacon Animal Rescue will be on hand with info about the organization. Guided tours and new exhibitor briefings will be available throughout the event to educate the public about all aspects of the sport of dog showing.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and $2 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.
For more info on as well as a schedule for the Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, go to Facebook.com/Boardwalk-Kennel-Club-Inc or call 856-952-8042.
