For anyone looking to 'stir it up' this weekend, the Atlantic City Boardwalk is the place to be. Friday, July 27, through Sunday, July 29, is Reggae Weekend at Kennedy Plaza. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday a live steel drum band will take the stage, Saturday the party runs from 1 to 9 p.m. and features all your favorite sounds of the Caribbean, and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. fans can enjoy live acoustic reggae. Admission is free. Kennedy Plaza is located at 2300 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
