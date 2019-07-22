Nashville North Studios will hold a reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 26, for its latest exhibit “Animal Kingdom”. This month long exhibit runs until August 14, and will feature work from Cheryl K. Harrigan that shines a spotlight on animals. Live music will be provided by Jeff Toth. Harrigan will also give an art talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Nashville North will partner with Beacon Animal Rescue during this event as artistically designed doggie bandannas will be for sale. The bandannas will be worn at the Doggie Fashion Parade, which takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3. All of the proceeds from the bandannas will go to Beacon Animal Rescue.
Nashville North Studios is located at 210 New Road in Linwood. Go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.