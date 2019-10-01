Welcome to the 19th hole, our final installment of golf coverage for At the Shore this year.
This season, besides analyzing courses, we’ve integrated instructions from top professionals regarding swing techniques and shot-making skills. We conclude with an approach to the “off” season, a time that does not have to include golf clubs sitting in a closet all winter.
A couple of noted area professionals weighed in.
Bada Expands GS Fitness
Aaron Bada’s growth can be tracked the last decade via new facilities and capabilities. He has championed a strength-building aspect designed to help players avoid injuries and maintain their distance off the tee. Bada has continually moved into larger venues.
He now sports an all-encompassing GS Fitness (also known as Golf Specific Fitness) in Somers Point.
“There is no other facility like it,” Bada says. “This has a combination of physical therapy, fitness training, assisted stretching and the overall approach to sports and fitness performance, all under one roof.
“We have a terrific environment and we are going to roll out our fall and winter specials soon.”
The Golf Performance Zone section has a pair of simulators loaded with graphics, analytics and aesthetics which are triggered by the golfer striking a ball. Via track man technology, the simulators measure distance, direction, spin rates, and more, performing the initial function of a sophisticated indoor driving range.
The hitting area has additional significance, both as a tool for golf instruction and another level entirely by becoming a replica of famous courses. Select one and play via the simulators. Over the winter, this area can be turned into an instant, informal, indoor league. It might be snowing outside, but you’re playing Pebble Beach.
The Golf Performance Zone sits next to the Life Fitness area, which has cardio equipment, ellipticals, bikes and rowers, among other aspects. Rounding out the three major areas is one for Integrity Physical Therapy, where certified instructors can address sports-related injuries, provide deep-tissue massage therapy, often script-free, and tailor a stretching program for patrons.
The ages of participants vary at GS Fitness and there will eventually be memberships for the Golf Performance Zone only, but many customers will use various parts of the facility.
“You may start in the Golf Performance Zone, hitting a few balls and with a swing analysis, we might eventually determine you have a lack of club speed or perhaps not have enough flexibility, even a weak core (set of muscles) Bada says. “You may then work on individualized strength and conditioning exercises and hop right back over to hit some more shots afterwards and see how the conditioning exercises are working for you.”
LeFevre Opens Stretch Zone
Jeff LeFevre, who was the head professional at Linwood Country Club for 35 years, has literally stretched out his life. He became the owner of several Stretch Zone facilities, including a location in Northfield. The local branch opened in late April.
It features four tables, practitioner-assisted stretching and a belting system designed to hold people in place, enabling the professional to substantially increase their range of motion.
“Many people have come in here with back problems,” LeFevre says. “We have seen people of all age groups. We helped two people get rid of their walkers.
“When you come in, the initial demonstration, which includes the stretch, is free.”
Package rates are available thereafter.
Besides golfers, other athletes can benefit from this program, especially runners. LeFevre says pro athletes have used Stretch Zone and that the Los Angeles Rams incorporate the methodology into their athletic programs.
TAP-INS: It’s been a fun ride, as always for our 11th season together with this column. Stay flexible and safe and may the off-season be a short one. See you next spring.
