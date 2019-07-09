Cape May Art Show

Leigh-Ann and Justin Davis (right) recently moved to Cape May, and were looking to decorate their home with photos by local photographer Joe Evangelista. The annual Cape May Art Show was held on the promenade along Beach Avenue, Sunday July 09, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Looking to add a bit of culture to your summer? This weekend Cape May is the place to be as the 53rd Promenade Art Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 12-14. 

Stroll along the Promenade and enjoy art, jewelry and shopping displays from a variety of vendors. The Cape May Promenade is located at 714 Beach Ave in Cape May. Go to CapeMay.com for more info.

