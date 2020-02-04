Two of the year’s most popular events have joined forces this year creating a fundraiser that is set to be greater than the sum of its parts. The former events (The Atlantic City Restaurant Week Kickoff and the At The Shore Wine Tasting Art Show) are now one extravaganza presented by the CRDA and The Greater Atlantic City Concierge Association, known as Art Wine Dine Atlantic City.
The presenting sponsor for the event is Atlantic City Weekly. It takes place from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City and will serve as a fundraiser to provide scholarships for students entering the hospitality industry. Art Wine Dine will combine all the things you loved from those past celebrations, plus more. Folks can expect a myriad of culinary delights provided by some of the area’s top restaurants as well as tastings of South Jersey based craft beers, spirits and wines and visually stunning displays and merchandise from 20 local artists. There will also be live music from the Stockton Faculty Band as well as a silent auction, two cash bars and plenty more.
Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.