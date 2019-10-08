The Artists Guild of the Cape will host its Second Annual Studio Tour, during Columbus Day weekend. On each day there will be at least 22 studios open to visiting art patrons and curious visitors. Admission to the studios is free. Artists will do their work and show their wares in home and studio settings.
The studio tours offer a chance for the general public to engage with the art community and artists face to face in their home and studio settings, while touring Cape May County.
Attendees who get 13 “Signatures of Visits” will be informed of a special event at a secret location that they can attend after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
For more info go to Facebook.com/theartistsguildofthecape.
