1) Strobe. Strobe, southern New Jersey’s collective of professional artists, has announced two new exhibitions in Millville this fall. Strobe is a project of ArtC, a grassroots arts advocacy and promotion organization. Strobe's “Sensational Seven” runs at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. through Oct. 12. It displays some of southern NJ’s premier two-dimensional artists such as painters Terri Amig, Jackie Boyd, Peter Davidson, Gwenn Seemel, Sean Taylor and Ted Walsh, plus photographer Liz Wuillermin. “Metalheads” will open on Oct. 1 at the Arts & Innovation Center, 321 N. High St. Metalheads is dedicated to the work of some of the region’s most accomplished three-dimensional artists working with metal like Charles Branigan, Bill Clark, Ron Ross Cohen, Dan Dennison and Tom Peterson. The opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and the exhibit runs through Oct. 30. For more information, go to StrobeNJ.org.
2) SOMA. Hurry and catch two incredible exhibits at SOMA NewArt Gallery in Cape May before it closes for the season. Stan Sperlak’s new pastel show, “The Light and Colors of the Cape,” and Sam Donovan’s “The Aesopica” run daily through Oct. 14. SOMA is at 31 Perry St. Go to SOMAGallery.net.
3) Off the Beaten Path. Throughout the month of September you can catch “Off the Beaten Path” at the Ocean City Fine Arts League. In this exhibit the gallery’s local artists capture the undiscovered beauty of our area. OCFAL is at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
4) Fall Film Nights. On two Wednesdays in October, the Somers Point Arts Commission will have “Fall Film Nights.” This year’s films will present two different themes — food and jazz. “East Side Sushi” will be shown 7 p.m., Oct. 2. It’s a “cross-cultural Cinderella story by Anthony Lucero in his directorial debut.” Then at 7 p.m., Oct. 9, enjoy “Anita O’Day: The Life of a Jazz Singer,” by directors Robbie Cavolina and Ian McCrudden. The 2008 the film won the Satellite Award for Best Documentary. The latter also serves as intro to the 12th annual OceanFirst Bank Jazz @ the Point Festival (Oct. 10-13 at various locations). Greate Bay Country Club will host the viewings. Reservations are required. A full bar and light food menu will also be available beginning at 6 p.m. for an additional cost. Movie tickets only are $15 each and include a cocktail and dessert themed to the film. Email SomersPtArts@gmail.com or call 609-653-4991 for more. Greate Bay is at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point.
5) Paris Affair. Nashville North Studios opens its next exhibit, "Paris Affair," on Fourth Friday, Sept. 27, a solo exhibit by Kathleen Arleth, during which French tunes will be played by master musician Tony DeLuca. NNS monthly Art Talk with Arleth will take place 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, followed by a workshop with Arleth from 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. NNS is located at Linwood Greene, Suite 8, 210 New Road, Linwood. Go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com for more.
