Peace … love … music … plus a good amount of tie dye and a heck of a lot of weed. It’s hard to believe it, but it’s been 50 years since Woodstock. Five decades have passed since an army of young music fans filled Yasgur’s Farm with a message of hope and a passion for rock music. While the event attracted a crowd estimated to be around 400,000 people, not all made it to the show.
“I tried to go,” says Dennis Loughlin, a retired teacher now living in Smithville. “It was the second day of the concert. We got stuck in a massive traffic jam on the ride up because they closed the (New York) Thruway. But it was an amazing time. All the people who were stuck in their cars got out and we all had a big picnic together on the side of the road. I remember sharing a big bowl of spaghetti that my buddy’s mom had made for us. We didn’t make it to the concert, but it felt like we were part of it anyway.”
Others had better luck. “Me and three of my friends got there the night before and stayed at my aunt’s house, says Ted Bagnato, a former engineer from Hoboken. “The whole weekend was incredible. It wasn’t just about the music – although that was great. It was a feeling of this giant mass of humanity all being on the same wavelength. The rain, the mud – none of it mattered. It was magical. We thought we were going to change the world, and in many ways we did.”
Though some of the ideals of the counterculture movement of the 1960s may seem somewhat quaint and dated today, the overall messages of the time are still worth celebrating. Here are a few ways you can do that, right in South Jersey.
Peace: Find your inner peace at a beach yoga class. Yoga instructor Teri O’Connor hosts beach yoga events all summer long in Sea Isle City. And her classes are not just for those with experience. “Many new to yoga find it easy to focus and connect to peace because the sounds of the ocean, the feel of the sand, smell of salt air and the sunshine lighting allow you to tap into your senses which takes you away from your thoughts,” O’Connor says.
Events are held at 7:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from May through September at JFK Blvd. Beach. Go to NJBeachYoga.com for more info.
Love: They say “love is all around us,”but for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock folks can make that general concept a reality by attending the group vow renewal at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood. At 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Jack Morey himself will officiate a vow renewal ceremony for 50 couples under the Giant Wheel on Mariner’s Pier. “Married couples entered a contest to be a part of our Wild Wedding Vow Renewal and those selected will have the opportunity to celebrate their marriage milestones and “roller coaster of love,” says Maggie Warner, spokesperson for Morey’s Piers. The event is free to attend. Mariner’s Pier is located on the Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more info.
Music: Though the original Woodstock Festival leaned heavy on rock and folk acts, the bands that performed were so influential that even the jazz community took notice. From 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Clancy’s By the Bay in Somers Point the South Jersey Jazz Society will present a jazz tribute to the music of Woodstock with a performance from Shirley Bailey. Bailey will perform songs from acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Santana and Jefferson Airplane.
“Great tunes transcend style, so many of these songs are such strong melodic vehicles that it’s natural to play them in a jazz format, Bailey notes.
Tickets to the show are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Clancy’s By the Bay is located at 101 E. Maryland Ave in Somers Point. For more information visit www.SouthJerseyJazz.org.
The “age of Aquarius”: Woodstock was originally billed as “An Aquarian Exposition,” tapping into the astrological aspects of the counterculture movement. Those looking to tap into that world again can head to Tropicana 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, when the Jersey Shore Medium Linda Shields will perform. Shields is known for her psychic powers and particular her ability to give and receive messages from those beyond the grave. Tickets to the show are $25. Go to TheJerseyShoreMedium.com for more info.
A shared celebration: Woodstock is not the only thing turning 50 this summer. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood are celebrating the big 5-0 as well and are actually tying it in to the whole Woodstock theme with their very own 3 day festival, “WildwoodStock.”
WildwoodStock will run from Friday to Sunday, May 3-5, and will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and a variety of themed treats and goodies in addition to the rides and games the boardwalk hotspot s known for. The event will be held on Mariner’s Pier and the Coca Cola stage will host performances from Late Last Night, Crazy, Joe Bachman and The Party and Shot of Southern.
“What better way to kick off our 50th Anniversary season than with a big celebration full of love, music and rides,” says Maggie Warner, spokesperson for Morey’s Piers. “WildwoodStock was the perfect name, celebrating our ’69 roots of where it all began in Wildwood.”
Moreys Piers is located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.