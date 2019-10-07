The popular Ocean City Fall Block Party will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6th to 14th streets along Asbury Avenue. There will be hundreds of crafters, food vendors, pony rides, live music by Tidal Wave Band, the Pennsport String Band and the cast of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” and more. The event coincides with the annual two-day sidewalk sale on Saturday and Sunday hosted by the merchants along Asbury.
Over on the Boardwalk, Indian Summer Weekend occurs from Oct. 12 to 14 at the Ocean City Music Pier and includes a large array of seafood vendors.
Saturday commences with Family Night on the Boardwalk with more music and a dazzling fireworks display at 9 p.m.
For more information call 609-399-1412.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.