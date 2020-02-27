Progressive AC Boat Show

See the latest sailboats and powerboats on display at the Atlantic City Convention Center through Sunday, March 1.

 Provided

You’ll be reminded that the summer season is just around the corner while attending the 40th annual Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, taking place through Sunday, March 1.

Bring the whole family to the Atlantic City Convention Center to browse more than 550 boats and take part in activities such as paddleboarding in an indoor paddle pool. Boats will be on display for every budget and lifestyle, including motor yachts, runabouts, and watersports boats.

Times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17 at the door. On Thursday, tickets are just $5 after 5 p.m. Admission is free any day for ages 12 and younger.

In addition to the show, be sure to reserve a spot at the 6th Annual Captain’s Table VIP Reception, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and complete with food, cocktails and desserts.

The event, hosted by The Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Egg Harbor Township and member charity, Let Us Eat - Please, Inc., will feature 20 local chefs from the Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey serving up their most popular dishes.

All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey- Egg Harbor Township and Let Us Eat - Please. Tickets are $125 and include admission to the boat show on Thursday. For more information on the dinner, call 609-383-8843 or go to CFBNJ.org.

The Atlantic City Convention Center is located at One Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City. For more information, go to ACBoatShow.com.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Jacklyn McQuarrie

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments