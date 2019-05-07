Looking to knock back a few this weekend? Well, the Avalon Wine & Spirits Festival might just be the spot for you. From 6:30- 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, there will be over 200 wines along with flavored vodkas, scotches, bourbons and more this festival will make sure you don't go thirsty. Add to that a bevy of hors d'oeuvres from some of the areas finest restaurants and throw in a silent auction and you've got yourself a fine night of good times. The event will be held at Avalon Community Hall, located at 30th street and Avalon avenue. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 on the day of the event. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com to purchase tickets and for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
