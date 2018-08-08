Looking for an extra dose of adorable? At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, Ocean City will host its annual Baby Parade. The parade has been running for an incredible 109 years and the tradition shows no signs of stopping. Expect babies in themed floats, wagons and strollers all decked out in cute costumes rolling down the Boardwalk from Sixth Street to 12th Street. For more info go to OCNJ.us/babyparade
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.