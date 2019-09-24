Ballamor Golf Club, in the jargon of the sport, has launched a 300-yard drive.
The Egg Harbor Township facility, long linked with sister courses Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield and Scotland Run in Williamstown, forges its own identity with a special membership package that began in mid-September.
Those who purchase a 2020 membership can start playing now, enjoying at least two months (and probably more) of what amounts to bonus golf. Membership packages, in the neighborhood of $3,700, allow players to add Scotland Run in Williamstown for $300 more.
There’s something unique about this plan compared to most country-club memberships. There are no social tab requirements and this fee covers carts. The package includes a personalized locker, 30-day advanced tee-time reservations and invitations to member events
The membership plan does not exclude the public, which can still play at rates ranging from $50-109 per round.
“Although Ballamor and Atlantic City Country Club are linked, we kept receiving inquires from players asking ‘what if I just played Ballamor?,’” says Mike Burke, director of golf operations for both properties. “We were told that if we had something for Ballamor alone, people would be interested. The response has been encouraging.”
Ballamor is a prime facility and is listed among the Top 10 courses you can play in New Jersey according to Golfweek magazine. Atlantic City, one of the nation’s most historic courses, is number one on that list. Scotland Run is eighth and Ballamor 10th. .
“I have always viewed Ballamor as an under-rated gem,” Burke says. “It has been in our shadow and it used to be private. They are getting the word out about Ballamor being a very good golf course.
“Ballamor is tree-lined, giving you the sense of privacy for every shot. Its is demanding from a yardage standpoint.”
Ballamor also contrasts Atlantic City in that wind is less prominent and the greens are large, making them easier both to reach and to three-putt. It is a course one must drive well for distance in order to score well.
Ballamor offers five sets of tees ranging from 7,098 yards — the equivalent of a professional tournament — to 5,238 yards. The mid tees are 6,267 yards. It is loaded with long par-5's, including a whopping 625-yard layout on the fifth hole's back tees. Even from the mid tees, it's a formidable 551-yard challenge and considered the hardest hole on the course. This is a dogleg left par-5 that requires a strong drive to nestle between two fairway traps, a low iron or hybrid, then a high iron to a large green. Getting one's third shot close to the pin on this long hole will be tricky.
Burke likes the temptation provided on the third, a 286-yard par-4 tease. Five large bunkers jut near the green and in landing areas. The hole bends to the right. If the flag is positioned right, the second shot must clear water, a stone wall and steer clear of two large traps. It is a creative layout. The bunkers and water make up for the short distance, the terrain bends toward the water and pin placements can increase the difficulty. Long hitters will be tempted to drive the green, although the odds of success are slim.
Barry Shewalter, the head professional at Ballamor, indicates that few players reach the hole with a driver, but the attempt often happens in scrambles, in which a foursome will play the best shot from its group. If one player is positioned safely in the fairway, the rest can shoot for the green and not be penalized if they go in the water.
Shewalter is also a big fan of the 9th, a difficult par 4 at 415 yards. The terrain slopes uphill and adds perhaps 50 yards to the hole. The 18th is a 480-yard par-5 test that sets up a birdie chance.
