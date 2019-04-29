The Bay Atlantic Symphony will conclude its 2018-19 season with concerts that revel in crisp, powerful gesture, romping fun and open expansiveness. The events, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May, 4, at the Landis Theater and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center.
Featuring works by composers Samuel Barber and Ludwig van Beethoven, this season's closer includes a guest appearance by young violin virtuoso Alexi Kenney, who will perform Barber’s Violin Concerto and a world premiere work by New Jersey composer Amanda Harberg.
Both performances will be preceded one hour prior to starting time with a “Pre-Concert Conversation with the Maestro.” Amanda Harberg will join Music Director Jed Gaylin for a special edition pre-concert conversation. The pre-concert lectures are free and open to the public.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by calling the Landis Theater at 856-691-3600; Stockton University at 609-652-9000, or online at BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Avenue in Vineland. Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center is located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway.
