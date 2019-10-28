Bay Atlantic Symphony’s highly-anticipated 2019/2020 Subscription Series concert season begins with masterful pieces of music by Rossini, Verdi, Bellini and Puccini in a program called Viva Italia!
The Greater South Jersey Chorus joins the Symphony at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Guaracini Performing Arts Theater at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland Campus, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Stockton University.
The Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland Campus is located at 3322 College Drive in Vineland.
The Stockton Performing Arts Center at Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. Tickets are $25 each for season subscription ticket holders, or $30 each for individual concert tickets, and may be purchased online at BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
